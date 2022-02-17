Growing hedges in your landscape

Hedges, both formal and informal, can play an important role in the structure and character of a landscape. Hedges are used to provide shelter, serve as windbreaks, form screens, give privacy, define areas and act as barriers.
Hedges consist of deciduous or evergreen shrubs that can greatly add garden display with their flowers, fruit and foliage. Usually, a hedge consists of only one kind of plant but in some instances two or more kinds of plants can be interplanted.
Careful study of plants should be given when selecting plants for the hedge. Obviously, the plants should be adapted to the soil and site. Shrubs that grow wild in our state are suited to our soils and climate.
The plants should be winter-hardy, their height and size fit the area to be planted and the clipping or shearing should be something the homeowner is willing to do. Other matters to consider are their appearance in winter as well as in summer, and their relative freedom from pests and diseases.
The ultimate height which free-growing specimens of the plants will attain is not always of prime importance. Pruning and shearing can usually keep the plant height and size in check.
Unless immediate landscape effect is of first importance, it is usually best to set out fairly small and young plants rather than those of greater maturity. In this way, the plants will grow to their base stems and foliage needed to blend in making a hedge.
Spacing the plants in a hedge may be in a single row or double row. In a double row the plants in each line of the row alternating with those in the other line. Spacing will depend on the kind of plants, on their size at planting time and to some extent on their cost. Plants selected for informal little-trimmed hedges may be set considerably farther apart.
When planting a hedge, if possible, prepare a special bed for the hedge. Use some kind of edging material to discourage the grass from invading. Space the plants 36 to 48 inches apart, depending on the species of plant and the ultimate height desired. Be sure to allow ample space between the plants for lateral grow of branches.
The hole for the shrub should not be deeper than where the plant is grown in the container. The width of the hole should be 3 to 4 times larger than the root ball. Cover all the roots with soil then water to remove any air pockets in the hole.
Shaping and training the hedge starts one year after planting. Trim the year-old hedge, especially those in a formal hedge, often to make sure that they branch freely. Deciduous hedges will need more clipping than evergreens in the early stages, although all will need more frequent clipping when they are young.
The trimming of established formal hedges will need attention at least once a year and, in some cases, more often. Early summer is a good time to cut hedges with an additional trimming as soon as summer growth is complete. Informal hedges of early-blooming shrubs should be trimmed or pruned as soon as they are through flowering. Hedges of cedars and arborvitae are normally trim when they are dormant in the winter.
Train and shape hedges according to individual taste and requirements. Keep them broad at the base and, ideally, tapered slightly toward the top of the plant. Never allow the top to become wider than the base; otherwise, the lower parts are apt to die.
Most overgrown, straggly hedges can be cut back severely in late winter or early spring to encourage the plants to become bushy again. Follow a fertilizer program after the hedge is pruned and keep it watered.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.