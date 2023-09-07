Growing conditions in Comanche County

Oklahoma is a state that makes it hard to predicate just what the climate will be each year. We started the year with rainy wet weather and now we have 100 plus temperatures and no rainfall. Comanche County is truly a county of extremes as well as other counties in Southwest Oklahoma.
The climate zone in which we live is one of the most important factors to determine what plants will grow in the landscape. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines these zones and gives the average annual minimum temperature within the region. The average lowest temperature for Comanche County is minus ten degrees to zero degrees, which places us in Zone 7. In seed and nursery catalogs a hardiness zone next to the name of a plant indicates its hardiness to cold.
A plant’s tolerance of heat is also vitally important in its successful growth. Many gardening text leave the impression that if a plant is hardy in zone 6, one can assume it will grow in zones 7, 8, 9 and 10. This is far from true. The problem in growing a plant in these zones is not its ability to withstand cold, but rather an intolerance of the plant for higher temperatures.
Another climatic factors that affect Comanche County and the southwest part of Oklahoma is the first and last frost date. According to the Oklahoma Mesonet Website the average first freeze in the northern part of Comanche County is October 28 to November 3, while in the southern part of the county, November 3. The last freeze dates for the northern half of the county is April 2 to 8 and the southern half is March 26 to April 1. Homeowners should remember that these dates are only averages and can change. Many years a late freeze (temperatures below 27 degrees for four hours or more) in April can cause considerable damage to young tender growth especially on tomatoes, hollies, boxwood and Bradford pears.
Rainfall amounts are another factor which influences plant performance. When the gardeners travel from east to west the total annual rainfall decreases as well as the regularity of rainfall. In fact, the annual rainfall for the eastern part of Comanche County averages about 30 to 32 inches while the western part of the county averages 28 to 30 inches. Have you ever noticed that rain storms tend to go around Lawton?
In addition, the less rainfall, the more the soil becomes alkaline with higher ph. Alkaline soils are noted for their abilities to tie-up nutrient elements, thus making them unavailable for plant growth. This often shows up as yellow leaves and a general unthrifty appears. Ever wonder why pin oak trees, azaleas and blueberries cannot be grown in Southwest Oklahoma? Our high pH or alkali soils.
Soils that are typically alkaline require large quantities of organic matter to make them suitable for nonnative plants. It makes alkaline and sandy soils easier to grow flowers and vegetables as well as increasing moisture absorption and retention.
Soils in the eastern part of Comanche County are typically sandier than the western part and tend to have a lower pH such as 5.5 to 7.0. The western part of the county is typical more clay and clay loam soils with a higher pH from 7.0 to 8.5.
In Southwestern Oklahoma native trees, shrubs, ground covers and perennials are increasingly favored for their ability to succeed without excessive maintenance. Annuals are the chief plant for color in the garden. Bulbs, both spring and summer flowering, are grown successfully every year in our landscapes. Apples, pears, peaches, sour cherries and plums as well as strawberries and blackberries thrive in our climate and soils. When irrigated, vegetable can be grown throughout the county. Pecan and black walnuts thrive in our bottomland along creeks.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.