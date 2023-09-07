Growing conditions in Comanche County
Courtesy photo

Oklahoma is a state that makes it hard to predicate just what the climate will be each year. We started the year with rainy wet weather and now we have 100 plus temperatures and no rainfall. Comanche County is truly a county of extremes as well as other counties in Southwest Oklahoma.

The climate zone in which we live is one of the most important factors to determine what plants will grow in the landscape. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines these zones and gives the average annual minimum temperature within the region. The average lowest temperature for Comanche County is minus ten degrees to zero degrees, which places us in Zone 7. In seed and nursery catalogs a hardiness zone next to the name of a plant indicates its hardiness to cold.