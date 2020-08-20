Growing cacti in your landscape

Drought, extreme temperature, possible watering restriction, why would anyone consider planting a landscape. There is one group of plants that can tolerate all of those conditions, called cacti. Cacti are magnificent plants giving shapes of all kinds from round balls to enormous tree-like growth often supporting superb flowers.
A cactus is a succulent plant, but not all succulents are cacti. Succulent plants are able to escape or endure prolonged drought conditions. They have the capacity to store water in swollen stems and roots while others withdraw into the soil or shed their foliage.
Cacti display a unique variety of size, shape, color and texture. Most are round or cylindrical in shape, with ribbed surface that allows for shrinkage, as water is lost from the plant. The ribbed edges of cactus plants expose less surface area to the sun, which helps with moisture loss. Waxy coating on their outer surface also reduces moisture loss in extreme heat.
Cacti have sharp sometimes horny spines that deter animals from grazing. Cactus spines are in fact modified leaves that have evolved to cut down on moisture loss in usually dry conditions of their native environment.
Flowers are like jewels, brightly colored and showy, but many are short lived. Many last for only one or two days, while others open in the middle of the night and fade during dawn. The flowers have a silky or satiny texture and comes in all colors except blue. Many cacti have flowers in shades of pink, red and yellow.
Flowers produce brightly colored fruits usually red in color and lasting a long time. In their native habitat, many cacti are pollinated by birds, especially humming birds, while moths, bats and other night creatures pollinate the night flowering types.
Cacti are roughly grouped into three types: round or barrel cacti such as the golden barrel, elongated cacti such as column cactus and silver torch and jointed cacti such as crab cactus.
When designing a garden, it is very hard to group cacti with other plants because they somehow just don’t look right. They are generally arranged together with some other succulents. Fortunately, cacti come in such a variety of shapes that they can always create a lively, contrasting mixture of plants.
With careful selection and skillful arrangement, attractive displays of cacti can be grown outdoors even in relatively cool conditions. Few cacti tolerate excess moisture; even the hardy species require good drainage. They grow best in raised beds where water drains away freely. A number of desert cacti tolerate sharp drainage and high temperatures in summer and surprisingly low temperatures of winter, although not a combination of cold and wet.
Most cacti have shallow roots and respond well to being grown in containers. Select containers that enhance the shape and form of the plant such as a wide shallow bowl for displaying low-growing and creeping species or the stronger form in large pots or urns.
Troughs are particularly useful for creating imaginary combinations of plants of quite different sizes and habits. Hanging baskets are suitable for displaying a variety of trailing and pendent species. Use small pots for displaying individual plants or large bowls for planting a variety of compatible species together.
The great majority of cacti need high light levels, warmth and good ventilation to thrive. The leafy cacti may need protection from direct sun in summer to avoid leaf scorch. When in growth, many species from warm habitat need bright light, a fairly dry atmosphere and a temperature of 64 ºF, if they are to develop to their fullest potential and bear flowers.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton.