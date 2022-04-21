Growing berries in the home garden

What a great feeling to go pick berries for pies, jellies, wines and fresh eating. Success with a small fruit garden depends upon how well the orchard or garden is planned.
Bunch grapes are best suited to the western side of the state because of our relatively low humidity which helps prevent disease problems. While there are many varieties of grapes available, it is important to select the variety best suited for our climate and soil. Many of the conventional varieties of grapes (Concord) we find in the grocery store are not suited for Oklahoma. French American hybrids may be more adapted to Oklahoma. American varieties will be the most adapted and easiest to grow.
Another important factor in choosing grape varieties is how the fruit will be used. Grapes may be used for fresh eating, raisins, wine, juice, jams and jellies and other cooked foods.
Grapes can be grown on a wide range of soil types, as long as there is adequate drainage and moisture retention. The site must be in full sun, but the rows should run north and south to allow the plant to gather the most sunlight.
The recommended time to plant grapes is February 1 to March 20. Grapes may be planted in the fall if they are planted before the first frost. Fall planted grapes should establish a good root system over the winter, giving them an advantage over spring-planted grapes.
Training and pruning grapes take a little practice but can be easily learned. Install trellis wire rigidly between posts at 72 and 42 inches from the soil. Let one branch develop in each direction along the wire.
June bearing strawberry varieties are the most successful in Oklahoma. They produce a single crop each year in May to mid-June. Avoid everbearing varieties because fruit size and quality may not be as good as in the other varieties and total yield is often lower than that of June-bearers.
February and March are the recommended time for planting strawberries in Oklahoma. In the southern part of the state, plants can be set in October and mid-November. These plants will have a more extensive root system by spring.
The most successful strawberry plantings receives full sun most of the day. Shady locations usually promote vegetative growth and small berries.
When selecting a strawberry, choose the variety that fits your taste. Some people like sweet berries while others prefer tart berries. Also choose varieties that bloom when the fruit is needed.
Blackberries are among the easiest of all fruits to grow. Cultivated blackberries do best on sandy loam soil with added organic matter but can tolerate a wider range of soils. Good soil drainage is a must with 2 1/2 to 3 feet of unrestricted rooting area.
Blackberries have either an erect, semi-erect and trailing growth habits. Erect are recommended because they require less labor and materials than the others because of the trellis requirement. Also choose a thornless variety over a thorn variety for ease of harvesting the fruit. Trailing thornless blackberries have smooth, arching canes and require support on a trellis.
The crowns and root systems of blackberries live for many years; however, new canes arise from the crown each year and live for only two years. The second season is when the canes bear fruit and die.
Blueberries require a soil pH of 5.0 to 5.2. Highbush blueberries are best adapted for northeastern Oklahoma while Rabbit eye blueberries are best suited for southeastern Oklahoma. Since our soils are alkali (pH 7.1 to 8.0), without greatly amending the soil, blueberries do not perform well in southwestern Oklahoma.
Raspberries, generally, are not too productive because of the fluctuating temperatures during winter. Black raspberry, if well-watered and mulched may be successful.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.