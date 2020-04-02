Azaleas are perhaps the premier flowering shrub. Even though they are sold in retail stores here, azaleas do not grow well in Southwest Oklahoma without a lot of soil preparation and site evaluation.
This is a bold statement but here is the reasoning behind it. Azaleas are not adapted to this area because of our heavy clay soils and higher pH (alkaline) soils. To successfully grow azaleas, the grower has to change the pH of soil, add organic matter and because of shallow roots provide good drainage. Selecting a site that is in close positioning to a background to conifers, such as pine, and other acid loving plants will help with the acid soil requirement.
In our heavier clay soil, it is best to construct raised beds to allow for good drainage. The planting mix should be equal amounts of brown sphagnum peat moss, pecan hulls or shredded bark mulch, mixed uniformly with soil. Ideally, 6 to 8 inches of mix should be below grade and 10 to 15 inches above grade.
Since most of the soils in Southwest Oklahoma are alkaline, the organic matter mix may not add enough acidity. It is then necessary to make the soil acidic by adding iron sulfate or sulfur. The normal “optimum” pH range for evergreen azaleas is 4.5 to 6.0.
The only sure way to tell the soil pH is to take a soil sample to the county Extension office or a local retail nursery. They can provide the soil test for pH and other nutrient levels and then make recommendations to grow azaleas.
Several thousand varieties are available, but only a few are commonly sold in Oklahoma and only a few do well in Southwest Oklahoma. Most types grown here are evergreen, although they do drop most of their leaves by Christmas.
Azaleas do not grow in dense shade. They will grow satisfactory, however, in full sun or moderate shade. They grow best where they have alternating sunshine and shade and are protected from the wind.
Evergreen trees with low branches make good windbreaks and attractive backgrounds for azaleas. Closely planted shrubs are good, too, if they do not encroach on the space needed by the azaleas.
If azaleas are planted around a building, they do best on the north and east sides of the building, where they are protected from the hot afternoon sun.
Plant the azaleas close together for the quickest show. Spacing will vary with the varieties, but 30 to 36 inches spacing will usually work well. Larger 2, 3- and 5-gallon sized plants will usually give the most satisfactory results.
Dig planting holes larger than the root ball of the plants. If the plant roots are matted together in the container, cut through the outer layer with a knife. Set the plants in the planting mix at the same level at which they were growing in the pot. Then, press the soil mix around the root ball, eliminating any air pockets.
When the azaleas are planted, mulch the soil around the plant with leaves, pine needles, pecan hulls or bark. Use at least 2 to 4 inches of these mulches.
Water the plants regularly. The porous, high organic mix will dry out rapidly, so be prepared to water more often than plants set directly into the soil.
Fertilize azaleas immediately after they bloom with a high nitrogen, lawn-type fertilizer or an azalea fertilizer sold at many garden stores. This will stimulate good re-growth in the spring and summer and ensure good flowering.
Although this year’s blooms will be removed, prune newly planted azalea at planting to give the plant time to mature before winter. After establishment, prune azaleas as needed in the early spring before the plant begins to bloom.