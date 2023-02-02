Gardening grow bags

Gardening grow bags add convenience to your gardening experience.

 Courtesy OSU Extension

STILLWATER — Traditional in-ground beds, raised beds and ceramic/plastic pot gardens are mainstay gardening methods, but grow bags add another dimension to this popular pastime.

“One of the biggest advantages is the convenience. Grow bags are great for both seasoned and novice gardeners,” said Casey Hentges, Oklahoma State University Extension associate specialist and host of OSU Agriculture’s “Oklahoma Gardening” television show. “The bags are available in a variety of shapes and sizes to meet your gardening needs. Also, they’re good for gardeners with mobility issues because they’re higher than traditional in-ground beds.”