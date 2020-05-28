Books are full of important tips on how to grow beautiful flowers. Most gardeners have their own little secrets and tips on how to grow better plants. Here are a few tips that I have found useful for growing a beautiful garden.
Instead of buying the plant first and then looking for where it can be placed, reverse that order. First study the site, walking around the yard and taking notes of special features such as a steep bank, shaded area, group of trees, sidewalk, or a sun-filled area in a shady location. Then start looking for plants that will enhance this area. Even though it may take several trips to the nursery or searching many internet sites, your design will be correct and perform better.
Some gardeners have problems correlating the right combination of flower colors to produce the look that is either pleasing to the eye or getting that “pop” look. That is when using a color wheel can help the gardener with their decision.
There are three basic color combinations that can be a winner every time. The first is monochromatic which combines all the various shades, tints and tones of a single color. The second is complementary and includes all the variations of two colors exactly opposite each other on the color wheel. The last is analogous which include those variations of three colors that are found adjacent to one another on the color wheel.
Because individual perennials have a limited season of bloom it is important to know when each plant blooms so the gardener has color during the entire blooming season. With proper planning, it is possible to have flowers in bloom from early spring to late fall. It is also possible to intermix annuals with perennials producing flowers during those hard to grow flowering times of midsummer to late summer.
Perennials, especially those that grow well, need to be divided every few years. Perennials can be divided by digging up the entire plant from the ground and pull or cut the parts of the plant apart. The primary concern here are to keep as many of the roots intact as possible and to have some roots and some foliage in each division.
Most plants don’t require any special staking to keep them up off of the ground. There is a group of plants that sometimes require support to keep the flower head visible and off the ground. Often these flowering supports work when a kind of corral is placed near or around them. The corral can be a single stake that is driven into the soil, four or more stakes around the plant or a more expensive corral made from “L” shaped metal stakes designed and sold for that purpose.
Weed seeds are quick to germinate and grow rapidly. One control is to stir up the top 1-inch layer of soil with a hoe, exposing several layers of young sprouted weeds to dry out and die in the sun and air.
Another approach, probably a better approach to reduce weeds is by using some kind of mulch. Organic mulches can include pine needles, leaves, straw, tree bark chips, cotton seed hulls and other materials. Inorganic materials although not as good as organic material can include black plastic sheet porous fiberglass landscape fabric and shredded black and red rubber chips.
In Oklahoma, flowering plants must have supplemental watering. Sprinkler systems are the easiest to use but are not the most efficient. Sprinkler systems spray water into the air allowing the wind and sun to evaporate much of the water. The best watering method is using soaker hose and water emitters that place water at the base of the plant.