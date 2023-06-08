Gardening secrets

Plant the seed at the right depth is important in the viability of the young seedling.

 Courtesy photo

Plants are an active, thriving organicism that most people don’t think about the activity going on in the plant. After all they can’t get up and move if there is not enough food or water available to keep them growing. Plants are not passive creatures, but quite dynamic on how they react to the environment they are in.

For example, when an insect begins to feed on a leaf, the tree will respond by increasing the leaf’s concentration of acids and other substance distasteful to most bugs. As soon as the bug starts chewing anywhere on the plant, it gets a mouth of a distasteful leaf. Furthermore, the defense response goes beyond this one tree to other trees in the grove even before any insect has even taken so much as a nibble.