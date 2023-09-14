Gardening in small spaces

Gardeners can grow flowers and vegetables in almost any kind of container. But before going out and buying a clay pot, whiskey barrel or landscape timbers, check various garden centers, second-hand stores, import shops and antique shops for unusual containers. Consider selecting ceramic animals, all sizes of ceramic and clay pots, old wheelbarrow, wooden container, old bathtub and even five-gallon buckets for the container gardens.

 Courtesy photo

Why do people want a garden? The majority of people want that special home-grown flavor vegetable or those prize flowers. Unfortunately, many gardens are only a small area. With a little planning and searching for the right container anyone can enjoy growing plants even if garden space is limited.

The growing area for vegetables and flowers can be on a terrace, patio, balcony, window box, hanging basket or even a bathtub. In larger gardens, narrow raised beds can make a small useful and attractive boundary feature.

