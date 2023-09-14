Gardening in small spaces

Gardeners can grow flowers and vegetables in almost any kind of container. But before going out and buying a clay pot, whiskey barrel or landscape timbers, check various garden centers, second-hand stores, import shops and antique shops for unusual containers. Consider selecting ceramic animals, all sizes of ceramic and clay pots, old wheelbarrow, wooden container, old bathtub and even five-gallon buckets for the container gardens.
Why do people want a garden? The majority of people want that special home-grown flavor vegetable or those prize flowers. Unfortunately, many gardens are only a small area. With a little planning and searching for the right container anyone can enjoy growing plants even if garden space is limited.
The growing area for vegetables and flowers can be on a terrace, patio, balcony, window box, hanging basket or even a bathtub. In larger gardens, narrow raised beds can make a small useful and attractive boundary feature.
Smaller gardens form structural points of interest and may be used individually to enhance specimen plants, in pairs to frame a view, on flight of steps or in small groups to link the house with the terrace and garden.
Raised beds can range from simple rectangle of raised soil to a more elaborate bed frame made from wood, stone, medal or brick. Although more expensive permanent structures will keep the soil in place during heavy rains but will stay smarter looking in the landscape. In a larger area, several beds can be installed to achieve the same desired needs as in a small landscape.
Good drainage in the container is essential. If there is no drainage hole, make several of at least one-half inch in diameter in the bottom. These holes will need to be cover with clay pot pieces or coarse rocks to prevent soil blockage.
Soil from the garden makes poor small garden soil. A good mixture combines loam soil, organic materials and minerals. Many gardeners will use a “soil less” growing media or potting soil because it contains the right nutrients for flower and vegetable growth and enough air space to allow air and water movement.
Vegetables need a rich growing medium probably more so than flowers. The soil or soil less mix must be light and aerated, since frequent water will compact it. Potting soil and a good loamy garden soil works great, if a soil mix is used.
The spacing for container grown flowers and vegetables may be closer than for plants growing directly in the garden. Broccoli and cabbage for instance, can be planted 10 inches apart rather than 1 1/2 feet in conventional gardens. In addition, the gardener needs to think in terms of allotting enough soil for each flower and vegetable. This may take some experience, because the gardener needs to know approximately how large is the branching system of each plant and then allow for that in the container. Tomato for example needs approximately five gallons of soil for one plant.
The best vegetables for containers are compact, quick maturing plants, such as lettuces, radishes, and beets. Other robust, undemanding leafy vegetables such as Swiss chard and cabbage will also flourish. The fruiting vegetables such as peppers, eggplant and tomatoes do well in small space gardening and are as tasty as the garden varieties.
Do not use vegetables that are deep-rooted, slow maturing, very tall or large or have runners such as watermelon, cantaloupe and cucumbers. Containers usually do not have enough area to allow these vegetables to grow the root system and vines need for support.
When selecting flower plants or seeds, the dwarf varieties will allow more room for more flowers and varieties. Dwarf varieties take up less space and do not need to be supported. Avoid large bushy plants because they will take up too much room.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.