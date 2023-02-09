Gardening for older and physically handicapped gardeners

As people age, they may experience diminished physical strength, arthritis, limited mobility and other physical and mental challenges. Careful gardening planning can help ensure continued accessibility for people of all ages and physical abilities.
Gardening is one of the most sought-after outdoor activities in the United States. Gardening is a source of personal satisfaction and pride providing pleasure and opportunity for relief from daily stress. With little planning and creativity, the elderly and the disabled can acquire a new and rewarding hobby of gardening.
Planters, containers and raised beds are easily adapted to make gardening accessible to the elderly and the disabled gardeners. They are equally adapted for gardening in small backyard, a third-floor apartment patio or on the grounds of a retirement center.
The first step in planning a raised garden is understanding the needs and the abilities of the gardeners. The garden should be as small as possible to adequately meet the needs of the gardeners that will be using the space. All of the raised beds or planters should be easily accessible and arranged in a fashion to fit together as an attractive landscape unit.
Beds and planters should be designed to fit the individual needs. Standard dimension for raised beds are generally 3 to 4 feet wide and as long as desired, however, depending on the individual’s strength and endurance, limit the bed to 10- or 20-feet length. For wheelchair accessibility, one-sided width should be 2 feet, while two-sided width should be 3-4 feet and a 2-2½ feet height. For walkers, crutches, canes, etc., gardeners need one-sided width 2 feet, while two-sided width should be 4 feet and a 2½ to 3 feet height.
Due to the many materials available and to the different types of raised planters, it is easy to adapt to the disable individual’s needs. Focus the attention on small, easily managed areas or containers to provide success and reducing frustration and feeling overwhelmed by a larger garden.
Raised planters can be either permanent or temporary structures depending on the desires and needs of the gardener. The planters can be mobile to adjusted to available sun or moved out of the way for other activities.
Full sun or at least six hours of sunlight a day is recommended for raised containers; eight to ten hours if vegetables are to be grown. If full sun is not available then choose shade tolerant plants such as begonias and impatiens.
All planters will need more watering than standard gardens. A water source should be nearby and the hose should be light, accessible and easily used by physically handicapped gardeners. Don’t allow the container to drain in the area where the gardener will be working to avoid problems caused by wet and slippery grounds or floors.
Safety is important in the garden. Over-exposure to sun can cause problems for gardeners taking certain prescription drugs. Wearing a wide brim hat and working in early morning and evening hours will keep gardeners from over-exposure to the sun. All debris and equipment should be removed from any paths to avoid problems with wheel chairs or walking aids.
Plants to be grown in these containers are more of a preference on the grower’s part than the restrictions of the container and the environment in which it is located. Vegetable production can be very successful in a planter as well as in traditional gardens. By selecting compact varieties and following the planting recommendations, disable gardeners can be successful in growing food for the table.
Annual flowers are generally easy to grow and fast blooming which provides instant color that can be changed from year to year. Perennial flowers will persist for many years but the biggest problem will be surviving the winter in a raised bed. Herbs, strawberries and other small fruit trees will all do equally as well in a raised bed garden.
