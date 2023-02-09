Gardening for older and physically handicapped gardeners

As people age, they may experience diminished physical strength, arthritis, limited mobility and other physical and mental challenges. Careful gardening planning can help ensure continued accessibility for people of all ages and physical abilities.

 Courtesy photo

As people age, they may experience diminished physical strength, arthritis, limited mobility and other physical and mental challenges. Careful gardening planning can help ensure continued accessibility for people of all ages and physical abilities.

Gardening is one of the most sought-after outdoor activities in the United States. Gardening is a source of personal satisfaction and pride providing pleasure and opportunity for relief from daily stress. With little planning and creativity, the elderly and the disabled can acquire a new and rewarding hobby of gardening.

Tags

Recommended for you