Gardening can be a challenging, but interesting endeavor in any landscape and garden situation. Here are some of the questions I have receive the last few years:
Q. I found this small ball growing on my oak tree. Is it a seed or part of the tree and will it hurt my tree?
A. Those small bumps, balls and swell areas on trees are caused by insects called galls. Some galls are bright colors and others are dull, black or dark brown. Galls can be formed on the leaves, twigs and branches. The gall insect “stings” the plant and makes it grow a home for itself. Eggs are inserted within the tissue of the growing plant where the maggot-like larvae grows. The feeding and egg lying of the adult and its continued development will results from the secretion of the developing larva within the gall. Although the gall is entirely plant tissue, the insect directs the form and shape to fit the larvae needs. They are harmless to the tree.
Q. My lilac bush are all dying. First the leaves turn from dark green to light green, then they fall off and the branches die. What is causing this?
A. It is probably high temperatures, drying hot wind and drought causing the problem. Watering is an ongoing process that should be done at least once a week because of the high temperatures and dry conditions. There is a wilt, a fungus that invades the water-conducting vessels cutting off the water supply. Infected leaves lose their glossiness and appears pale and wilt. The leaves will fall prematurely, leaving the branches bare during the winter months. No control is available for the wilt, but watering often may help the plant survive.
Q. My friend gave me some iris bulbs. When should I plant them?
A. The bearded iris is grown from rhizomes. Although they’re sold in many nurseries, the best varieties will likely be found from local iris growers and national mail-order iris nurseries. Irises are best bought from August through early October and planted as soon as possible after they are obtained.
The rhizomes should be planted just below the surface of the ground with the roots well spread out underneath the plant so that the rhizomes are within reach of the sun’s warmth. The bottom roots should be in moist soil but not to soggy to avoid root rot. Be sure to firm the soil lightly around each rhizome and water to set the soil around the plant.
Q. What is that tough thin grassy weed that is invading my lawn and garden?
A. The plant is called yellow nutsedge. Yellow nutsedge stems are erect, triangular-shaped and yellow-green in color. The shallow, fibrous root system often produces many nut-like tubers, which are underground food storage organs. Each of these tubers can germinate and produce new plants. Each new plant can also produce rhizomes which can give rise to additional new plants. The most effective turfgrass herbicide currently available for yellow nutsedge control is “Manage”, however crabgrass herbicides has shown some control of nutsedge.
Q. What is the last day to apply fertilizer to my lawn? Should I use a “winterizer” fertilizer?
A. The last day to apply fertilizer to bermudagrass lawn is September 15. Fertilizer applied after this time will encourage the plant to grow making it susceptible to freeze damage. Winterizer fertilizers are not needed if a complete fertilizer (10-20-10) has been applied sometime during the last three seasons.
Q. My pecan tree has a good nut crop but we are finding nuts on the ground. What is going on?
A. The tree can drop young nuts if they are damaged by insects (nut case bearer), squirrels, or wind. Some drop is good if the nut crop is heavy. Spraying will not warrant the cost return of nuts gained.