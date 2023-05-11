Gardeners can reuse, recycle last year’s potting soil

Gardeners can reduce costs this growing season by reusing potting soil from the past growing season.

 Photo by Shutterstock

With inflation at an all-time high, gardeners may look for a few dirt-cheap ways to still enjoy their pastime. Instead of replacing the potting soil in all of their planting containers, some gardeners reuse potting mix from the past year or two. But is this a good option for the plants?

“Your wallet can take a hit if you replace potting soil every year. Of course, that depends on how much you use annually,” said David Hillock, Oklahoma State University Extension consumer horticulturist. “Keep in mind, potting soil isn’t soil in the traditional sense. It’s a combination of peat, vermiculite and composted matter. If your plants did well last year and weren’t showing any signs of disease, go ahead and reuse it this season.”

