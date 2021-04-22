Parks Jones Realty and Naturescape Nursery are celebrating Arbor Day by giving away 200 oak trees on Saturday.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Naturescape Nursery, 11703 Cache Road.
This is the third time these two companies have partnered in the Arbor Day tree giveaway.
Oak trees grow large, providing shade and helping to make homes more energy efficient. They are also drought tolerant and grow well in our climate.
Many trees and shrubs were damaged or lost by the severe winter weather we experienced. Parks Jones Realty and Naturescape Nursery also want to help homeowners by providing free trees to help replace those that may have been lost, according to a press release.
There is no purchase necessary to receive a free tree. There will be additional giveaways of plants throughout the day.