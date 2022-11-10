Four season shrubs in your landscape

Japanese Kerria can add interest to any landscape throughout the year from flowers, foliage or green stems.

 Courtesy photo

One of the greatest advantages of shrubs is that they combine the year-round presence of trees with the seasonal color of many plants. These plants are adapted throughout the state for year-round beauty. There are other shrubs available; this is my list of four-season shrubs.

My favorite is the common lilac. There are many old barnyard favorites found on many deserted farmsteads that can be used. New, introduced lilac varieties broaden the color scheme, extend the blooming season and provide increase resistance to many of the diseases including powdery mildew.