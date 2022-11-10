Four season shrubs in your landscape

One of the greatest advantages of shrubs is that they combine the year-round presence of trees with the seasonal color of many plants. These plants are adapted throughout the state for year-round beauty. There are other shrubs available; this is my list of four-season shrubs.
My favorite is the common lilac. There are many old barnyard favorites found on many deserted farmsteads that can be used. New, introduced lilac varieties broaden the color scheme, extend the blooming season and provide increase resistance to many of the diseases including powdery mildew.
Lilac shrubs can be planted in alkaline or neutral soils but should be well-drained. They are extremely tough, durable and are very cold and drought tolerable. Foliage is deep dark green while the flowers are white, pink, blue or purple.
Oakleaf hydrangea are not only grown for their summer blooms, but also for their rich crimson fall color and peeling bark on old stems. Young stems are reddish brown with white wooly hairs. Older stems have a thin reddish brown bark peeling in shaggy strips.
This group of hydrangeas is widely adopted which does best in moist rich soils from partial shade to shade. Fall pruning allows for thickening of the branches and good spring growth. Moderately tolerant of soils and cultural conditions.
Leatherleaf viburnum is a very coarsely textured shrub which does very well in shady locations where many other plants fail. They can make an excellent contrast with buildings or backgrounds or can serve as a background to other plants. This hybrid combines white spring clusters and long -lasting pink or red fruit that ripens to black in late summer through the fall with semi-evergreen foliage.
Viburnum grows best in part shade to shady locations with well-drained, fertile soils and is only slightly tolerant of poor soil conditions. This shrub needs to be protected from direct sun or reflected heat and winds.
Smooth sumac has tiny yellow flowers in summer followed by scarlet fruits that persist all winter. The signature red color usually is the first plant to change colors in early autumn. A rare cut-leaf variety ‘Laciniata’, has extreme attractive red leaf stalks that become stunning in fall when the leaves turn, giving the shrub a two-tone effect.
Sumac is an extremely tough, durable, native plant grown in a wide range of conditions from roadside ditches to fertile, moist pasture lands. Plants of any size are difficult to transplant from the wild, thus small suckers or seedlings or direct-seeding into landscape are the best ways to get plants started.
Japanese Kerria can add interest to any landscape throughout the year from flowers, foliage or green stems. Kerria flowers are yellow and showy in the spring with bright twig colorations that last all winter. Flowers rival forsythia or any of the common shrubs and last for 2 to 3 weeks. It grows as a low, arching shrub that functions equally well as a tall ground cover.
Kerria grows in about any soil except very heavy, poorly drained clay soils. This shrub response to fertilization and if watered during dry periods, may produce another burst of flowers. Heavy pruning will encourage more lateral spread by the rhizome.
Glossy abelia is a very tough, durable shrub for most landscapes. The long blooming period makes it especially useful as a four-season shrub. The deep green to slight purple-green leaves during the growing season becoming a green-bronze in the fall and early winter.
Abelia tolerates sun or shade, and any reasonable moist to fairly droughty locations. This shrub responds to fertility and supplemental moisture during drought periods by producing more blooms during the summer. Pruning or shearing into a dense hedge will also cause the plant to continue to flower.
Most local retail stores do not carry these plants. Plant catalogues and specialized plant stores is your best source for these shrubs.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton an writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.