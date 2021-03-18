There are many shrubs available on the market, but, finding the right shrub and placing it in the right location will save gardeners both time and money. Here are a few shrubs that have done exceptionally well in Lawton.
One of the most durable and tolerant shrubs is the ‘Heavenly Bamboo’ or nandina. They are very drought resistant, perform well under harsh growing conditions, even in poor soil, as long as soil temperatures are not too high. Unlike many shrubs, it will grow in dense shade and still produce flowers and fruit.
The taller variety, ‘Heavenly Bamboo’ grows to a height of 7 feet tall and a spread of 5 feet. The dwarf and compact nandina, ‘Compacta’, foliage is a light green, leaflets are small and the stems slenderer. ‘Firepower’ takes on a red to scarlet fall and winter color particularly in partial shade and sun.
Crape myrtle is a widely adapted shrub or tree that grows in most soils, very drought resistance and requires little maintenance other than pruning. Because it blooms on new growth, improving the growing conditions will stimulate new growth increasing additional flowering. Crape myrtles can be left to grow into small trees or pruned to make small compact shrubs.
The common boxwoods are very tough, durable plants if given reasonable growing conditions. They do well with little or no attention in areas of good soil and moderate sunlight and moisture. Boxwoods can be planted in a row to form a hedge or as an individual that can be sheared to create various forms or shapes. Japanese boxwood grows 4 feet tall and 2 feet spread. English or common boxwood grows 4 to 20 feet tall or more. Hundreds of varieties exist today since this plant has been in cultivation since the early history of England and France.
Hollies represent the highest quality of shrubs in the landscape. Most are evergreen and many have colorful midwinter berries. Many can be grown successful in shade or full sun. Hollies can grow between 2 to 15 feet depending on the variety. Most popular hollies are Chinese horn holly, Burford holly (standard and dwarf), Carissa holly, Nellie Steven and Yaupon holly.
Rose-of-Sharon or shrub althea is useful because of its upright growth form, flower colors and time of bloom. Rose-of-Sharon can be used as a tree form near a patio or outdoor living area or in a row to form a hedge. The flower can be white, red or almost blue with single or double floral about 4 inches across. This shrub is easy to grow, can tolerate a wide range of soils and moisture conditions as long as it is in full to nearly full sun. Many varieties exist including ‘Admiral Dewy’, ‘Ardens’, ‘Blue bird’, ‘Helene’, and ‘Pink Giant’.
Fraser’s red tip photinia is probably the most spectacular of the photinias in terms of a hedge or shrub during spring or later in the summer. The bright red leaf growth makes it very useful plant in any landscape. The shrub grows in a moderate range of conditions as long as the soil is not excessively wet. The shrub is fairly durable and rugged from the standpoint of vandalism, abuse or people contact. Several varieties exist but ‘Red Robin’ is the most popular. There is a Chinese photinia but it is not as colorful as the Red tip variety.
Glossy abelia is a very tough, durable shrub for most landscapes. It may get too large in many residential plantings unless it is pruned with vigor several times during the growing season. If left unpruned, they can grow 10 feet tall and a spread of 6 feet. The bell-shaped pink flowers grows one inch long and generally blooms from May through August. Some varieties include ‘Edward Groucher’, ‘Prostrata’ , ‘Sherwoodi’.
