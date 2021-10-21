Fertilizing trees in your yard

When one or more nutrients are deficient in the soil, a tree will not reach its full growth potential. A tree lacking the right nutrients will have a shorter life span than a similar well-fertilized tree. Fertilizing trees is not a scientific process, if the homeowner will follow a few basic rules.
The nutrients required by all plants, including trees, can be divided into two groups: macronutrients and micronutrients, based upon the quantity necessary for growth. Macronutrients are required by plants in larger quantities than micronutrients. The macronutrients required by plants for growth include nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Micronutrients, which are required in very small amounts, include iron, manganese, zinc, copper, boron, chlorine, and molybdenum. Most soils in Oklahoma contain adequate micronutrients to meet the needs of landscape trees. Iron for a few trees such as pin oak and zinc for nut trees are the only micronutrient sometimes lacking in Oklahoma.
Both organic and inorganic fertilizers can be used to supply plant nutrients. Inorganic fertilizers are usually highly soluble and are more rapidly available to the plant than organic fertilizers. Organic fertilizers take time to break down and release nutrients more slowly. Some inorganic fertilizers are coated with various products, such as sulfur, to slow down the release of nutrients. These are called slow-release fertilizers and are used to extend the length of time nutrients are available to the plant.
All woody landscape plants can be placed into three categories: a transplanted period where the plant has lost a large portion of its root system; plants that are established where the homeowner want to promote growth; and maintaining a healthy, and an aesthetic plant. The nitrogen recommendation should be based on one of these categories.
The goal during establishment of a tree should be to encourage root growth while minimizing shoot growth. Homeowners should know how woody landscape plants react to root loss. Each plant has a characteristic top to root ratio. This does not mean the top and the roots of the plant are the same size, but the tops and roots are adequate to support each other.
The establishment period for trees usually ranges from two to three years. A good rule of thumb for newly established trees is about one year for every inch of trunk caliper. So, a 2-inch caliper tree would require two years to reestablish the top foliage to root ratio.
Newly planted trees have minimal nitrogen fertilizer needs. It is recommended that no additional nitrogen fertilizer be applied or no more than 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 sq. ft. of root area. The establishment period can range from twelve months to three years.
Once a tree is established, fertilizer can increase growth. This is when nitrogen is most effective in increasing growth. During the growth phase, the nitrogen rate should be 2 to 4 pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 sq. ft. of root area per year. The nitrogen rates a homeowner chooses should be based on the growth rate of the tree.
Maintaining a healthy, aesthetic tree requires minimal nitrogen of 1 pound per 1,000 sq. ft. per 2 to 4 years of age. Any mature tree that is growing in a fertilized turf should never be fertilized. Just apply a little more fertilizer around the drip line of the tree.
Because of our long growing season, fertilize the trees several times per growing season. Use small amounts each time, rather than one big dose during the spring. Anticipate the growing season by fertilizing the trees 2 to 4 weeks before bud break in the spring. Then make the second application 6 to 8 weeks later and again in 6 to 8 weeks after that. That should be enough to feed the tree through the winter and keep the tree healthy.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column.