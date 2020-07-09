Lawton Farmers Market will hold Tomato Day Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Farmers Market, Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard in the Cameron University parking lot.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Lawton Farmers Market canceled it’s annual Tomato Festival this year but replaced it with Tomato Day.
There will be a Biggest Tomato contest open to the public, all entries must be at the weigh-in booth by 10 a.m. Entries must be grown by the participant, there is no cost to enter and the prize is $50.
For more information, visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page.