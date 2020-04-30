The Lawton Farmers Market will change to its summer hours beginning Saturday.
The hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Additionally, the market will continue at the Cameron University Animal Sciences building on Southwest 38th Street and Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive until further notice.
The market is still practicing social distancing, implementing proper precautions, utilizing safe measures, and adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The Lawton Farmers Market takes SNAP and is accepting applications for Senior SNAP.