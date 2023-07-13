Fall gardens are planted in the heat of summer

Enjoy the taste of garden-fresh produce in the cooler months by planting fall gardens in the heat of the summer.

 Photo by OSU Agriculture

STILLWATER – For many gardeners, the summer months are the busiest of the growing season. There’s nothing quite like the taste of fresh-picked fruits and vegetables. Fortunately, harvesting garden-fresh produce can continue well into the fall.

While still enjoying the bounty of the summer garden, gardeners should decide what they want to plant and harvest in the fall garden before feeling the first chill in the air, said David Hillock, Oklahoma State University Extension consumer horticulturist.