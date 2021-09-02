Don’t give up on that garden just yet! Some of the best-quality garden vegetables in Oklahoma are produced during the fall season.
Fall vegetables are those vegetables you plant in the late summer to early fall months for a fall harvest. These plants generally reach maturity in a short period of time, allowing them to produce vegetables before a frost sets in.
Successful fall gardening begins much earlier than the fall season. Some crops are easily grown when seeds are planted early in a greenhouse or in an indoors container, and then transplanted to the garden in the fall. Growing seedling plants under partial shade and with insect protection is more successful than seeding directly into the garden.
Fall vegetable plants can be ordered through the Burpee’s catalog fall gardening section. Fall planting seeds can still be bought locally and some local retail garden centers will carry a limited number of fall vegetable plants.
Usually, the time of planting is dependent upon the length of time required to produce the vegetable. Some vegetables may be limited to a specific planting date, while others, such as radishes, beets and lettuce, may be produced in a relatively short period of time.
For a fall crop, the best way to determine a planting date is to first determine the desired harvest date, then count back the number of days that are required between planting and harvest. The number of days can often be found on the seed package. For most fall vegetables, the number of days between planting and harvesting is about 70 to 80 days, but it will vary with temperature and the crop.
Since climatic conditions in August and September involve high soil temperature, high light intensity and rapid drying of soil, achieving a full stand of plants requires special treatments. In order to achieve proper temperature and adequate moisture, either apply mulch over the rows following planting or use a material such as shade cloth to shade the rows. Shade cloth that removes 30 to 50 percent of the sunlight can do wonders in helping tender plants become established under hot, dry conditions.
Plenty of moisture is also needed to aid seed germination and plant growth. This provides water to a plant that has a limited root system, but also moist soil will remain cooler in the daytime than does dry soil. This is partly because evaporation helps to cool the soil. More energy is required to raise the temperature of moist soil than is to raise the temperature of dry soil.
Mail-ordered plants should be conditioned or toughened by reducing the amount of water supply and exposing them to more full sunlight. This probably will require 3 to 4 days. Plant them in the garden in late afternoon to early-evening to reduce transplanting shock. Water the plants as they are set using 1 cupful of a starter solution containing 2 level tablespoons of a water-soluble fertilizer such as Miracle Grow.
The selection of crops will be influenced by what is presently in the garden and producing crops adapted to fall production and family preference. Tender vegetables that should be harvested before frost are beans (pole, bush, Lima), cucumber, summer and winter squash and pumpkin. Semi-hardy vegetables that can continue to grow and be harvested after a frost include beets, cabbage and other cold crops, collards, carrots, Irish potato, leaf lettuce, radish, spinach and turnip.
Some crops that were planted in the spring garden that can be continued in production are tomato, okra, pepper, sweet potato, cowpea and New Zealand spinach. These vegetables can produce excellent yields in the late fall season if they are properly cared for. This includes pruning oversized plants, fertilizing, watering, mulching and weed control.
