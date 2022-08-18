Extreme heat and drought impact fall garden plans

Shade row covers can be made from burlap and a few stakes. The burlap still allows light through but diffuses the heat on the tender plants.

 Courtesy OSU Extension

STILLWATER— With extreme heat and little rain still on the horizon for Oklahoma, gardeners may need to alter their fall garden plans.

“There’s nothing better than fresh produce throughout most of the year, but the lack of rainfall coupled with excessive heat may put a damper on successful fall gardening,” said David Hillock, Oklahoma State University Extension consumer horticulturist. “Typically, some of the best quality garden vegetables in Oklahoma are produced and harvested during the fall season when the warm days are followed by cool, humid nights.”