Evergreen trees for Oklahoma

Evergreen refers to any plant that normally retains most of their foliage throughout the winter. Most people think of pines, but there are others types of evergreen plants. Pine trees produce needle-like leaves while other evergreen trees such as junipers produce scale- or awl- like leaves and cherry laurel and magnolia produce broad leaves.
Even though evergreen trees retain their foliage year-round, they do not retain all their leaves indefinitely. For example, many broadleaf evergreens such as southern magnolia and most pines will usually drop their needles that are three years old. Younger leaves located on the outer branches usually are retained until they are three years old.
Evergreen trees provide year-round interest, texture and color to the landscape. They give the landscape structure which provide backdrop for other plants and hardscape such as walls, fountains and sculptures. Evergreen trees are versatile and can be used as specimens, hedges, privacy screens, wildlife shelters, windbreaks and reducing the sound from highways, buildings and business establishments.
Because of the number of tree variety that are available, careful selection of plants is important because the wrong tree in the wrong site can be disastrous. Selection should be based intended use, required space, environment conditions and maintenance.
The intended use should influence selection of the tree with appropriate shape, size and other physical features. Consider the size of a mature tree and where they are used. Trees that grow tall, such as Austrian pine are suited for larger buildings and spaces. They tend to dominate small buildings and limited spaces. With proper selection of trees, pruning can be reduced.
Environmental conditions also should influence the proper selection of a tree. Site characteristics such as sunny or shady, wet or dry, wind exposure or pollution are important. All sites should contain well drained soils.
Consider how much maintenance the plant will need including susceptibility to attacks by diseases and insect pest, soft or brittle wood that can be easily damaged by wind and ice, fruit and seeds that are messy or obnoxious and large shedding of leaves and stems. Trees that may exhibit these types of characteristics can still be used but site selection will be very important.
The list of evergreen trees and their growing habits is extensive and would be hard to include in this article. The county extension service has a fact sheet with evergreen tree information that can assist homeowners, local horticulturist and professionals with a good selection of trees.
Most of the trees listed here will tolerate dry locations but will require vigilant irrigation for at least the first two years of growth. Upon establishment, plants will tolerate or even prefer dry locations. This group of trees include atlas cedar, cherry laurel, Arizona Cypress, holly, junipers and most pines.
Although plants listed below may tolerate or prefer wet locations, they only tolerate flooding for short periods of time. Very few will actually survive long-term submersion of their root system. This group of trees include arborvitae, holly, magnolia, live oak and loblolly pine.
A few trees of this group will survive and perform well in shady locations. This group of trees include cherry laurel, holly, magnolia and pine.
Many tree species of this group are known to tolerate alkaline soils which includes many areas of Southwest Oklahoma. This group of trees include arborvitae, cherry laurel, holly, junipers and many pines.
This group of trees have ornamental qualities in addition to their function as trees. These ornamental qualities can include exquisite bark colors, texture of the lacebark pines, colorful fruit of the hollies that continues all winter, unusual gnarling branching habits of escarpment of live oak trees and varieties with blue or golden foliage or have weeping, columnar forms. This group of trees include arborvitae, cedar atlas, Arizona cypress, holly, incense cedar, live oak and pine.
