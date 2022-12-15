Evergreen trees for Oklahoma

Evergreen refers to any plant that normally retains most of their foliage throughout the winter. Evergreen trees are versatile and can be used as specimens, hedges, privacy screens, wildlife shelters, windbreaks and reducing the sound from highways, buildings and business establishments.

 Courtesy photo

Evergreen refers to any plant that normally retains most of their foliage throughout the winter. Most people think of pines, but there are others types of evergreen plants. Pine trees produce needle-like leaves while other evergreen trees such as junipers produce scale- or awl- like leaves and cherry laurel and magnolia produce broad leaves.

Even though evergreen trees retain their foliage year-round, they do not retain all their leaves indefinitely. For example, many broadleaf evergreens such as southern magnolia and most pines will usually drop their needles that are three years old. Younger leaves located on the outer branches usually are retained until they are three years old.