Earth-Kind landscaping programs for your yard

Rainwater collecting and storing can reduce your water bill, it is low in salts or chlorine and is free. Capturing rainwater is easy if gutters are already in place, but if not, they can easily be installed. Capture and storage can be as simple as placing a barrel under a downspout.
With emphasis on environmental and health issues, gardeners are searching for ways to grow healthy crops while still protecting the fragile ecosystem in their own backyard.
Earth-Kind Landscaping uses research-proven techniques to provide maximum garden and landscape enjoyment while preserving and protecting the environment. The goals of an Earth-Kind Landscaping are to conserve water and energy, reduce pesticide and fertilizer use, and to recycle landscape wastes. The following practices can easily be implemented to transform an existing landscape into one that is Earth-Kind.
Adding mulch and maintaining a three-inch layer of plant-derived mulch, such as hardwood mulch, will significantly reduce the amount of water required in the landscape. This is especially true when drip irrigation is placed underneath it. Mulch also helps prevent weeds and erosion, modifies the soil temperature, and serves as continuous supply of organic matter for the soil beneath.
Low-volume irrigation in the form of drip irrigation is typically 90 percent efficient compared to traditional sprinkler irrigation (50 to 70 percent) because it applies water only where it is needed and slow enough to minimize runoff and evaporation loss.
Irrigation auditing/evaluation of the irrigation system’s efficiency and effectiveness will help identify problems such as leaks or damaged or misaligned sprinkler heads. Measuring sprinkler output and coverage will help determine if the coverage is uniform and how long to run the irrigation system.
Programming the irrigation system to split runtimes into several shorter cycles can save a substantial amount of water. This method allows more time for water to soak into the soil than applying the water all at once. Cycle and soak watering is especially beneficial on compacted or clay soils or landscapes with steep slopes where infiltration is slow.
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is a balanced approach to pest control focusing on cultural, biological, and mechanical control measures. Under IPM, chemical control is used only as a last resort. Strategies include using pest and disease tolerant plants, preserving pest’s natural enemies, and excluding or physically removing pests.
Composting is converting yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, and pruning waste into useable organic matter. A properly managed compost pile can produce a valuable soil amendment in one to three months. Compost is derived from once-living material so it contains most of the nutrients that plants need in a slow-release form, it improves soil structure, and it is free.
Fertilizing should be based on soil tests. Sampling the soil in the lawn or landscape and having it analyzed can help the environment and will save money. A soil test will reveal the specific nutrients that the soil may be lacking, avoid excess nutrient levels in the soil and recommend the nutrient needed.
Preparing the soil properly can drastically reduce the need for fertilizers in both new and existing beds. Incorporating at least 3 inches of finished, plant-derived compost into the soil will improve the nutrient and water holding capacity in sandy soils and improve drainage in clay. Compost supplies nutrients slowly, encourages beneficial soil microorganisms, and allows roots to penetrate deeper for greater water uptake.
Sound turf management can greatly reduce the lawn’s labor, water, and fertilizer requirements. Keeping turf mowed at a reasonably greater height promotes a deeper root system, reduces plant stress, and provides more shade for the soil surface, thus, reducing the lawn’s water needs. Grass clippings generally contain approximately 2 to 3 percent nitrogen. Mulching grass clippings (rather than bagging them) will returns organic matter to the soil significantly reducing the need for nitrogen fertilizers. More information on Earth-kind can be found at http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/earthkind/.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.