Earth-Kind landscaping programs for your yard

Rainwater collecting and storing can reduce your water bill, it is low in salts or chlorine and is free. Capturing rainwater is easy if gutters are already in place, but if not, they can easily be installed. Capture and storage can be as simple as placing a barrel under a downspout.

 Courtesy photo

With emphasis on environmental and health issues, gardeners are searching for ways to grow healthy crops while still protecting the fragile ecosystem in their own backyard.

Earth-Kind Landscaping uses research-proven techniques to provide maximum garden and landscape enjoyment while preserving and protecting the environment. The goals of an Earth-Kind Landscaping are to conserve water and energy, reduce pesticide and fertilizer use, and to recycle landscape wastes. The following practices can easily be implemented to transform an existing landscape into one that is Earth-Kind.