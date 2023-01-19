Earth-Kind Landscaping, mechanical control of your garden

Row covers are flexible, transparent, woven or plastic materials used to enclose single or multiple plants. Woven and pores or perforated plastic covers allow water and air to penetrate through while row covers allow sunlight to pass through.

 Courtesy photo

Emphasis on non-chemical control of landscape pest is growing in popularity with the landscape industry. The goals of Earth-Kind Landscaping are to use non-chemical control of landscape pest but still protect the plants and the environment. Earth-Kind Landscaping uses research-proven mechanical controls to provide maximum garden enjoyment while preserving and protecting the environment.

Mechanical control uses hands-on techniques as well as simple equipment, devices and natural ingredients that provide a protective barrier between plants and insects.

