Earth-Kind Landscaping, mechanical control of your garden

Emphasis on non-chemical control of landscape pest is growing in popularity with the landscape industry. The goals of Earth-Kind Landscaping are to use non-chemical control of landscape pest but still protect the plants and the environment. Earth-Kind Landscaping uses research-proven mechanical controls to provide maximum garden enjoyment while preserving and protecting the environment.
Mechanical control uses hands-on techniques as well as simple equipment, devices and natural ingredients that provide a protective barrier between plants and insects.
Probably the oldest technique of mechanical control is handpicking. This method is especially effective with foliage feeding insects such as grasshopper, horn worm and other butterfly larvae and weevil. Handpicking is the least expensive of all organic or natural controls practices but is labor intense.
Mechanical traps and attractants are used to trap insects to reduce their population or to monitor the number of insects present in the area. Traps and attractants often appeal to insect’s needs for food, shelter and reproduction.
One type of traps is a sticky barrier which can be placed on trees or shrubs to prevent crawling insects from causing damage. Another mechanical trap is the shingle trap which are placed beneath plants to attract squash bugs. The gardener will lift up the shingle to remove and destroy the bugs.
A forceful stream of water can dislodge insects such as aphids, scale and spider mites from foliage. Water pressure should be used only on sturdy plants to avoid plant damage. Use the water spray in the morning to decrease the chances of diseases or root problems due to overwatering.
Exclusion devices used in the garden includes row covers, nets to keep birds and larger insects away from ripening fruit, paper collars placed around stems to prevent cutworm damage and fencing to keep Bermudagrass from spreading and prevent pets and animals from damaging plants.
Row covers are flexible, transparent, woven or plastic materials used to enclose single or multiple plants. Woven and pores or perforated plastic covers allow water and air to penetrate through while row covers allow sunlight to pass through. Some drawbacks to row covers is pollination of fruit and vegetables can be prohibited, barriers may be ineffective against pest that emerge from the soil, wind and heavy rains can destroy barriers and barriers.
The use of vacuums to remove certain insects from plants is growing in popularity especially in commercial operations. The average gardener can purchase small, hand-held, battery-operated vacuums to control insects. In home gardens a plant can be shaken to dislodge flying insects such as thrip, aphid and whiteflies. When the insects begin to fly, they can be sucked up into the vacuum hose held in the air near the plant. Vacuums can also be used to remove crawling insects or their eggs.
Diatomaceous earth is a finely ground skeletons of fossil diatoms. Sharp edges of the ground diatoms scratches the waxy or oily outer covering of soft-bodied insects which eventually dies of dehydration. It is considered a pesticide, but it is non-toxic to birds and mammals.
Several insecticidal soaps are sold for the control of insects and mites. Their active ingredient is potassium salts of fatty acids. Certain brands of hand soap and liquid dishwashing detergents can be effective as an insecticidal soap. However, there is increased risk of plant damage with these products. Dry dish soaps and all clothes washing detergents are too harsh to be used on plants. Using a commercial grade of insecticidal soap is your safest soap to use.
Horticultural oils are oils of petroleum-based products containing certain fatty acids that form layers on plant parts to smother insects or provide a mechanical barrier. There are two kinds of oils: growing season oils and dormant oils. Always read the directions of these oils to know when and what plants they can be used on.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.