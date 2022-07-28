Oklahoma is a state of extremes; too hot, too cold, too dry, to wet, sandy soils and clay soil. But, 100-degree weather for over a month is too extreme even for Oklahoma

A plant’s tolerance of heat is vitally important in its successful growth. Temperature is one of the most important aspects of any environment growing a specific plant. When purchasing plants, temperature requirement for success of that plant should be considered first, especially if the plant is being ordered from a mail order catalog. Plants must be chosen for their ability to survive in the environment we have in our location.