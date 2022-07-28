Oklahoma is a state of extremes; too hot, too cold, too dry, to wet, sandy soils and clay soil. But, 100-degree weather for over a month is too extreme even for Oklahoma
A plant’s tolerance of heat is vitally important in its successful growth. Temperature is one of the most important aspects of any environment growing a specific plant. When purchasing plants, temperature requirement for success of that plant should be considered first, especially if the plant is being ordered from a mail order catalog. Plants must be chosen for their ability to survive in the environment we have in our location.
The climate zone in which we live is one of the most important factors to determine what plants will grow in the landscape. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines these zones and gives the average annual minimum temperature within the region. The average lowest temperature for Comanche County is minus ten degrees to zero degrees, which places us in Zone 7. In seed and nursery catalogs a hardiness zone next to the name of a plant indicates its hardiness to cold.
Another climatic factors that affect Comanche County and the southwest part of Oklahoma is the first and last frost date. The average first freeze in Comanche County is October 28 to November 3. Homeowners should remember that these dates are only averages and can change.
As for freeze damage in many years a late freeze (temperatures below 27 degrees for four hours or more) in April can cause considerable damage to young tender growth especially on tomatoes, hollies, boxwood and Bradford pears.
Rainfall amounts are another factor which influences plant performance. When the gardeners travel from east to west the county the total annual rainfall decreases as well as the regularity of rainfall. In fact, the annual rainfall for the eastern part of Comanche County averages about 30 to 32 inches while the western part of the county averages 28 to 30 inches. Have you ever noticed that rain storms tend to go around Lawton?
Water is the key to success in growing trees and shrubs in Southwestern Oklahoma. Newly planted trees and shrubs rely heavily on water for survivable. If the soil dries three to four inches deep or if the leaves start to wilt, it is time to water. Trees growing in lawn areas may get enough water from lawn sprinklers, but be sure that the watering is a deep watering and not just for the grass.
As with trees, many shrubs will be watered with the lawn. However, if the shrubs are in a designed bed, the sprinkler system may not reach the shrubs. A different watering system should be set up for these shrubs.
Deep watering encourages deep rooting while shallow watering invites drought damage. Soak the soil thoroughly, and then allow it too dry slightly before watering again. The plants’ root system will grow downward in search of the moist soil.
Shallow roots of flowers, ground cover, lawns and vegetables will be harder to keep watered. Watering deeply and every other day may be needed to protect the plant from the 100-plus temperatures. Even then high temperatures may be too much for these plants to survive.
Another factor to consider is the less rainfall, the more the soil becomes alkaline with a higher pH. Alkaline soils are noted for their abilities to tie-up nutrient elements, thus making them unavailable for plant growth. This often shows up as yellow leaves and a general unthrifty appears.
Soils that are typically alkaline require large quantities of organic matter to make them suitable for nonnative plants. It makes alkaline and sandy soils easier to grow flowers and vegetables as well as increasing moisture absorption and retention.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.