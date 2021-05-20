The Lawton Farmers Market is going to the dogs as they celebrate Dog Days at the market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the summer market location, Southwest 38th and W. Gore in the Cameron University Stadium parking lot.
Dr. Holly Lunsford of Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital will offer a variety of services during the event.
“We’re excited to be able to bring this event back to the Lawton community since we had to cancel last year due to COVID restrictions,” said spokesperson Cathy Field. “We want to thank Dr. Lunsford and her helpers for coming back every year to help us get dogs vaccinated throughout Lawton and the surrounding area. We’d also like to thank all of our donors for their generous donations. And remember, all dogs must be on a leash and under their owners’ control at all times.”
The Farmers Market will give away doggy goody bags to the first 50 people who are accompanied by their dog that bring a donation for the Lawton Animal Welfare. For a list of items the LAW needs, visit their website at https://www.lawtonok.gov/departments/animal-welfare. Donors are limited to one goody bag per family with their donation and their dog must be present to receive a goody bag.
There will be drawings for door prizes donated by Paws With Love, Dogtown Grooming, K-9 and Kitty 2, and Chazelles Spoiled Rott’n Barkery. Tickets for drawings are free but to enter all entrants must be accompanied by their dog.
Patriotic Pals Casual Photography will be on hand for pet portraits with special pricing for your favorite pet. Visit Patriotic Pals on Instagram for more information.
Vendors at the event will include Paws With Love, Prairie Oaks Dog Training, Chazelle’s Spoiled Rott’n Barkery, Silas Salsa, various artisan and craft booths, food trucks, plus other Lawton Farmers Market vendors.
The Lawton Farmers Market takes SNAP, OKFresh, and Senior SNAP. Senior SNAP applications are still available to pick up at the market. Visit the SNAP booth for more information.
For more information, please visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page or text Event Coordinator Sue Spencer at (580) 919-0814.