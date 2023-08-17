Dividing perennials in your garden

Mid-September through early October is the preferred time to lift and divide many perennial flowers, particularly spring and summer-blooming perennials like peonies, iris, bleeding heart, Hosta and coneflower. Dividing in the fall will give the plant time to re-establish before blooming next spring.

Perennials remain alive for a number of years, unlike annuals which usually last only one season. Correct timing and technique when dividing older perennials will ensure healthy plants for next year.

