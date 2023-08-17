Dividing perennials in your garden

Mid-September through early October is the preferred time to lift and divide many perennial flowers, particularly spring and summer-blooming perennials like peonies, iris, bleeding heart, Hosta and coneflower. Dividing in the fall will give the plant time to re-establish before blooming next spring.
Perennials remain alive for a number of years, unlike annuals which usually last only one season. Correct timing and technique when dividing older perennials will ensure healthy plants for next year.
Don’t wait until a plant has become weak or monstrous to divide. A good rule of thumb is when the plant looks its best, divide it at the end of that growing season. Watch for early signs of problems such as the center of the plant having smaller leaves, fewer flowers and weaker blooms.
Some perennials have shallow roots, others have rather deep roots, and, yet others have rhizomes. Many deep tap-rooted perennials dislike being disturbed, so lift and divide only those that are looking crowded. Some perennials, such as astilbe and columbines, have woody crowns that need to be divided carefully with a sharp knife, making sure each division has both stems and roots.
Never divide perennials on a hot sunny day. Wait until early morning when the soil temperature is lower. The ground should be watered a few days before lifting the plants to make digging easier and moisture available.
To lift a perennial with minimal root damage, start digging near the drip line. The roots will generally extend that far out minimizing the number of roots damaged. Dig a trench around the clump cleanly cutting the roots. Next make a cut at an angle down and toward the center of the clump from various points around the outer edge until the clump lifts out. If the plant is too large to use this method, then dig the trench and slice through the center of the clump making halves or quarters.
Woody plants are a little harder to separate. After they have been lifted, wash the crown to reveal the small growth buds; cut through the crown with a sharp knife leaving a healthy bud and root, then discard the woody center growth.
Keep a pail of water nearby to soak divisions that have lost soil from around the roots. Trim all broken and straggly looking roots. This will stimulate the fibrous feeder roots to grow. Plants, with large amount of foliage, may also need some leaves pruned after they are divided to sustain the large leaf system.
Prepare the area where the new divisions will be located before lifting the parent plant. If possible, plant immediately. If not, put the smaller divisions in a pot of moist compost and place in a shady area.
If they cannot be planted the same day, keep them in about 50% humidity and 50 degrees temperature. Place them into a bucket or box in a cool shaded area, such as a garage and cover with newspapers to retain moisture. The newspapers can be moistened if the roots seem to be drying out during the hold time. If they do dry out, just soak them in water for about one hour before planting.
Those perennials that were in a state of decline, a dead center or peat and weed problems, replant the healthier pieces. Usually these are the outside sections. Watch for discolored stems and damage crowns and roots.
How deep to plant the division is also important? Peonies, coral bells and iris should be planted so the top of the root or rhizome is no more than two inches below ground level. If they are planted too deep, especially peonies, they may not flower. All other perennials should be planted at the level they were growing originally.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.