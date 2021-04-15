This past month has looked bad for many plants due to the below zero temperatures. But all the experts were saying wait and see about the damage. The wait has paid off.
When diagnosing plant problems, the gardener needs to consider many factors. If the injury shows up first at the bottom or inside parts of the plant the gardener should look for a soil problem or an internal cause such as systemic herbicides or disease. When the injury shows up on the top part first, look for environmental causes such as spray damage, insect, air pollution, pet damage or cold injury.
Diagnosing plant problems is not always an easy task. What often appears to be the obvious cause of the problem turns out to be of secondary importance and not the primary cause. This may lead to incorrect control or over corrective control. The gardener has to monitor the plant’s growth to determine the problem.
One of the best ways to avoid confusion when diagnosing a problem is to follow a set procedure, investigating every possible factor which might influence the problem or problems. This procedure doesn’t assure that the diagnosis is correct, but it does help to eliminate those factors not causing the problem.
The gardener should check the rate of growth from previous years. Comparing previous season’s growth with current growth can sometime yield clues as to past cultural practices that could be the problem.
When diagnosing a problem, start by inspecting all of the above ground parts for obvious symptoms of damage whether it is caused by weather, diseases or insects. Note the general health of the plant. Plants low in vigor are often subject to freeze damage and attacks by insects or diseases. Heavy weed infestation, shade and poor drainage can also contribute to low vigor. The initial problem may be plant health rather than a pest attack.
Cultural practices used in the past should be investigated for any changes in the plant’s health. Look at the spray program, fertilizers application, watering and pruning practices. Could these practices influence the health of the plant?
Examine the root system, particularly where no above-ground causes seem to be present. Learn to distinguish between healthy from unhealthy roots. Healthy roots are firm and usually lighter in color. Dead or dying roots turn brown and usually turn slimy. Sometime only part of the root is dead or diseased while the top part is healthy.
Always check the micro-climate such as soil type, drainage and exposure to sunlight. Ask these questions: Is the soil sandy, loam or clay? Does the soil have good drainage? Is the plant in full sun or a shady location? Have there been any changes in the micro-climate location since the plant was started?
A soil test may be necessary when the nutritional problems are suspected. Soil tests are very useful where high salts, hydrocarbons or sodium are suspected. However, testing the soil for weed killers is not feasible since they tend to breakdown quickly in the soil and the tests are very expensive.
Even the most carefully tended landscape can suffer problems caused by plant diseases and disorders, the ravages of pests and the competition of weeds. The best defense for controlling this pest is being able to diagnose the problem they are creating and then deciding on the best control measures.
The presence of an insect on the plants doesn’t mean that the insect is causing the problem. The gardeners should check the identity of the insect, the population infecting the plant, and are they causing damage. The insect doesn’t have to be present when the damage is noticed.
All insects are not pest to plants. Many are beneficial because they pollinate the plants or feed on other damaging insects.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawotn Constitution.