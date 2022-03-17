Deciduous shrubs, vines, ground covers in your yard

Deciduous plants are woody plants that drop their foliage usually at the first frost, thus the branches lying barren for the winter. Some are attractive even in the bare state such as crape myrtle, lilac and sumac.
In an Oklahoma landscape deciduous shrubs, small trees, vines, and ground cover offer the most colorful effect with the least maintenance. Deciduous and herbaceous plants give the bold splash of color in the landscape that signal the change of seasons from brilliant yellow of forsythia in March to the glowing red of winged euonymus in the fall.
Choosing a site for these bare trunk plants should be done carefully for maximum beauty. A backdrop of a contrasting color such as a building or a fence will allow these bare trunks plants to bring out their beauty.
Most of these deciduous plants are grown mainly for their seasonal flowers. Those plants flowering between February and June are termed “spring flowering shrubs’ such as forsythia, flowering quince and most spirea. Such shrubs bloom for only ten days to two weeks while the rest of the year they are just bushes.
Shrubs, vines and ground cover plants that bloom between February and June form their flower buds the previous season. If pruning is necessary, do so only after the flowers fade in the spring. Pruning later may destroy next year’s blooms. Some spring flowering shrubs and vines produce a few fall flowers, so pruning them after the first flower bloom will eliminate flowers for late fall and next spring.
Some flowering shrubs and vines such as althea, crape myrtle, trumpet vine, clematis and vitex will begin flowering in June and continuously bloom into October as long as water is available and a freeze hasn’t occurred. The average summer-flowering shrub bloom on current season’s growth, so they should be pruned either in late fall or early spring.
Crape myrtle often set seed and stop flowering by the end of July. Pruning out the seed heads will continue the flowering process from late August through October.
Most of these plants bloom best when they get at least six hours of sunlight. Quantity and quality of flowers will diminish as the shade increases. A good saying to remember is “as shade increases, flowering decreases.”
Very few deciduous shrubs and vines flower in the fall. One exception is the blue spirea, which blooms in August and September. However, several shrubs have very showy autumn foliage color such as crape myrtle and the winged euonymus. Winged euonymus, sometimes called “burning bush” turns flaming red in the sun and pink in the shade. Golden spirea have yellowish color foliage that will hold its color until the first frost.
Most deciduous shrubs and groundcover are planted in the spring before June 15 since they are most often available in April. Choose good, well-balanced, health plants that have an established root system but are not root bound or roots growing out of the hole in the bottom of the pot. Water lightly every day until they are planted.
Select the latest variety because every year new varieties are made available. In general, these newer varieties produce bigger, brighter flowers on more robust plants and often seedless. It will be worth the time and cheaper in the long run to seek out such varieties.
Optimum planting size is five-gallon size container-grown shrubs or 24-to-30-inch packaged plants. Both smaller and larger plants may require considerably more care to help them survive and become established.
In most plant container there is a label attached to the plant or stuck in the pot. Read that tag closely before buying. By reading the tag, the decision will be easier on whether to buy this plant or choose another that best fits your landscape.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.