There are hundreds of varieties of trees, shrubs, vines and perennials to choose from when landscaping a new site. These plants make up the masses and define the space in any landscape design. Therefore, when selecting plants, consider both the cultural needs as well as the aesthetic value.
Cultural needs of any plant will determine the success and the failure of all plants. The hardiness of a plant is determined by its ability to withstand winter and summer climatic changes, as well as longevity or permanence. Usually, a fast-growing plant has a short life span and will need replacing after a few years. Plants that are in the wrong hardiness zone will tend to have weaker plants and fewer, smaller flowers and fruit.
The soil and moisture conditions of the landscape are important parts of the plant’s environment. Many plants respond unfavorably when the moisture conditions get too high or too low. Plants growing in poor soil whether its heavy clay or sandy soil cannot get enough moistures to satisfy their needs. In Oklahoma supplemental water is needed for plants to survive, especially during the first few years after planting.
Plants need a desirable degree of shade or sunlight. Planting a sun loving plant in a shady location or a shade loving plant in direct sunlight can be detrimental to any plant. Most flowering plants prefer full sun to perform their best.
When selecting plant materials, consider the degree of maintenance you are willing to perform. A grass yard is easier to mower than to pick weeds out of a flower garden. To get a formal look shrub, the plant has to be pruned two to four times a growing season. And the plant’s moisture need may require placing sprinklers on the plants once a week or installing an irrigation system.
When choosing plants consider their aesthetic value. This includes texture, color including foliage color, flowers, fruit and bark. Select colors related to the house exterior, especially if the plant is used close to the house. Also consider, if the plant produces a fruit, is that fruit going to be a problem around sidewalks, patios, driveways and entrance to the house.
The size which a plant attains at maturity must be considered when selections are made for the landscape. A common mistake is the selection of plants which become too large for the location. Overgrown plants which are left to grow wild will alter the balance and accent of the design, may partially hide the house and be dangerous to people.
Trees and shrubs used in landscaping develop many distinct forms. The most common forms are prostrate or spreading, round or oval, vase, pyramidal and columnar. The form of a mature tree or shrub is more open and spreading than when they are young. Keep this in mind when selecting a tree or shrub.
Ground cover such as turf, low-spreading shrubs, creeping plants and prostrate vines are essential materials in the landscape. The principal use of turf is to cover large areas with plant material. Other ground cover plants are commonly used on banks which are too rough or steep to mow or under trees that are too shady to grow grass.
The texture of a plant is dependent on the size and disposition of the foliage. Plants with large leaves which are widely spaced have a coarser texture while small, closely spaced leaves have a finer texture. Texture gives variation to any landscape plan.
Plant color usually starts with the basic color of green. Using plants with lighter or darker foliage tones will enhance any landscape. Accents may be introduced by the selection of flowering shrubs, perennial and annual flowers and colorful fruit. Plants that have leaf variegation (yellow or white streaks) can enhance the landscape when only green is the predominant color.
