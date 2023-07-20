The crape myrtle tree has begun to bloom. That’s because we finally have hot, dry temperatures which crepe myrtle loves.
Crape myrtles are the perfect plant to add color to any lawn area where space is at a premium and locations are hot. Planted in the spring the flowering crepe myrtle is easy to grow and can produce blooms within 120 days.
The wide range of sizes and flower colors make the crepe myrtle an essential tree in any sunny location. Flower colors range from red to purple to pink to white and a few colors in between. The flower is large, showy panicles four to 12 inches long with individual petals that appear crepe paper-like. Generally, the blooms begin by mid-July and continue until frost.
Many varieties of crepe myrtle are normally recommended by the progressive landscape designers and architects, but seldom are there a large variety of colors found in the local garden centers. These stores typically wait until a number of people start requesting a certain variety before stocking it. Unfortunately, it takes several years for the general public to become familiar with the new varieties. The internet and garden catalog are the best sources for newer varieties.
The hottest new trend in southern landscaping is the red crepe myrtle tree. Since landscapers don’t normally find bright red blooms on trees, they are planting the red crepe myrtle. And since these red blooms last from spring to fall, the color is amazing for months. The brightest red flower is the Arapaho variety that blooms up to 6 months.
Crape myrtle height can range from five feet or less (dwarf), five feet to ten feet (semi-dwarf), ten feet to twenty feet (small tree), twenty to thirty feet (medium tree) and thirty feet or greater (large tree). The miniature crepe myrtles, usually 18-36 inches tall are great for where space is limited. Dwarf and semi-dwarf are good for grouping, borders and foundation plantings. The tree forms, called standards, are used as single or multi-stemmed, which make attractive street or driveway trees if pruned in an upright form. The standards are also nice in grouping or as background plants.
With crepe myrtle, gardeners get a bonus. The leaves in the summer are dark green above, pale green below, but come fall, colors change to an attractive red, red-orange, or yellow. The branches larger than one inch in diameter are very attractive with their light tan color that appears varnished and smooth but muscled or irregular in the cross-sections.
Once established, crepe myrtles can stand more abuse than most of our ornamental plants. They need a sunny location in well-drained soil. When planting, dig the hole twice the size of the container. The planting hole should be the same depth as the container. Back-fill the hole with soil that was removed at digging. Water in well, and apply about 2-3 inches of mulch. It is important to keep the newly planted crepe myrtle well-watered in its first growing season.
Since crepe myrtle bloom on current year’s growth, they need to be pruned in early spring or late winter. Heavy pruning in the fall will reduce the winter hardiness of the plant. When cut to the ground each winter, they rarely reach more than 12 to 24 inches tall during the growing season and bloom profusely.
Fertilize crepe myrtle in early spring with a slow-release all-purpose fertilizer. About one pound per 100 square feet will carry the plant through the growing season.
Insect pest are generally not a problem, maybe a grasshopper or other leave chewing insect. Aphids can be seen on the crepe myrtle but cause little damage.
Crepe myrtle is susceptible to powdery mildew fungus. This disease is particularly evident in the late summer and fall, or during periods of cool, dry weather.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.