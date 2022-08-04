Creating a hobby greenhouse in the backyard

Are you ready to start growing your own starter plants? Do you have an herb garden and are planning to take it to the next level? Do you want to extend your growing season or grow hard to grow plants?
While a large greenhouse can become an expensive investment, with a smaller investment the hobby greenhouse can be just as successful.
The first step would be to assess the greenhouse that would fit your needs. Would a cold frame, hot bed or window unit meet your requirements or is more space required? Larger greenhouses (over 300 sq. ft.) cost less per square foot of usable space than smaller ones, but cost more initially and cost more to operate.
The greenhouse maybe a freestanding structure which provide more growing space and flexibility to be placed anywhere or a lean-to structure attached to a wall of a building. The greenhouse requires a minimum of six hours of full sun in the winter months. Be sure to select a style that will harmonize with other features in the landscape.
When selecting the greenhouse, the width is the most important dimension because it will not change during the life of the greenhouse. The length can be increased if more space is needed.
Determine the width of the greenhouse by adding the width of the plant benches and the walkway. Allow approximately six inches for walls at either side and two inches from the side walls for air circulation.
The width of the walkway is determined by their intended use. If they will be used only as a place to stand while servicing the plants on the benches, 18 inches wide is sufficient. If a wheelbarrow will be used or a person is in a wheelchair, 24 to 30 inches may be needed to allow easy access to the benches.
The height of the greenhouse depends on desired height of the eaves. An eave height of 5 feet is satisfactory for side benches with low-growing plants. The eave height, the distance from the sidewall to the center of the greenhouse, and the roof pitch will determine the height of the greenhouse at the center. The height should be equal to the eave height plus one-fourth the width of the greenhouse.
Which siding on the greenhouse is the best: glass, fiberglass or plastic?
Glass was used long ago before fiberglass and plastic came on the market, but should be avoid because of its expense and the breakage factor. If a greenhouse already has glass, it is still good, but just be prepared to replace broken panes.
Fiberglass is light, strong and practically hail proof. Corrugated panels or flat fiberglass can be used but avoid poor grades of fiberglass because they will discolor, reducing light transmission. A good grade of fiberglass may be as expensive as glass, but is stronger than glass thus eliminating breakage.
Plastic greenhouses are increasing in popularity because the expense is generally one-sixth the cost of glass greenhouses and can be used as temporary structures. Plastic greenhouses can be made of polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), copolymers of these materials. Plastic coverings will have to be replaced more frequently than other coverings.
The types of heaters used is unlimited. Greenhouses can be heated efficiently with electricity, gas, or oil. A space heater, a forced-air heater, a hot-water heater or electric radiant heater can be used. The required capacity of the heater will depend on the size of the greenhouse, the insulating value of the cover and the difference between outside and inside temperatures.
Even during cold weather, a greenhouse can get too warm on bright, sunny days. Ventilation equipment should be built into the greenhouse to control temperatures and humidity in all seasons. Automatic ventilation systems are best, but manual can also be used.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.