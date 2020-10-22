Insets are found in almost every conceivable environment in nature. Even in our homes. Insects in the house are irritating, could be a health risk or damaging insects. Insecticides should only be used when specific pests appear or where there is a history of pest infestation.
The homeowner can control light infestations of pest in the house by simple picking off the insects and removing them. Sanitation and good housekeeping are possibly the most important aspects in controlling or preventing pest infestation.
When the infestation is severe, widespread, or damaging insects like termites, it is advisable to employ the services of professional pest control companies. These professionals have the pesticides and application equipment generally not available to homeowners.
The homeowner must first identify the insect before any pesticides can be used. There is no one pesticide that controls all the pest that may enter the house. Your county Extension office, local pest control firm or nurseryman can help homeowners with identification and possibly control methods that may be used in the house.
Some of the more general insects found in and around the home are ants, termites, cockroaches, pantry pests, houseplant pest, carpet beetles, clothes moth, and spiders.
Ants feed on any kind of food material in the home including sweets and greasy foods. Eliminating access to these food materials will generally prevent ants from entering the house. For complete control of ants, homeowners must locate and destroy the nest. This includes following their trail and eliminating the nest by killing the queen.
Frequently the first sign of termites is the sudden swarm of winged kings and queens. Workers range from the subterranean colony and constructed earthen tunnels along foundation walls through which they travel to above ground structures. When termites are suspected, it is highly recommended that a professional termite control firm be used for control.
Roaches leave their hiding places at night and feed on foodstuff as well as starchy materials. During the day, roaches congregate in dark places such as kitchen cabinets, under sinks and around plumbing fixtures. Making food and moisture inaccessible to these insects through good sanitation and excluding them by structure repairs are important steps in control. They will start invading the home when the temperatures start to drop.
Pantry insects feed on cereal, dry pet food, flour, spices, nuts, and other items found in the home. Remove and destroy infested material, or if salvageable, heat-treat the infested material in an oven, then store in sealed containers. Storage of excessive foods in refrigerator or airtight containers will help reduce spread of these insects.
House plant insects including aphids, white fly, spider mites, scales and mealy bugs are usually brought in on new plants or when plants are stored inside over the winter months. Many of these insects can be washed off with dish washing soap and warm water. There are a few indoor insecticides, such as insecticidal soap, that can be used.
Carpet beetle larvae feed on stored food, rugs, upholstery, clothes, stuffed toys and furs. Adults primarily feed on pollen and do not damage household goods. Thorough cleaning at regular intervals aids in prevention and control of carpet beetles.
Clothes moth cause damage during the larvae stage by feeding on wool, mohair, fur, and other similar products. Good housekeeping and thorough cleaning of garments help keep down infestation. Storing clothes in sealed plastic bags will keep out the moth, preventing her from laying eggs on the material.
Spiders are in the house because of the insects that are there. Eliminating the insects will eliminate the spiders. An exception is the brown recluse fiddleback spider. These spiders stay hidden in closets, storage boxes, stored clothing and towels just waiting for unsuspecting insects. Spraying closets and attic and spider traps are the best control of the fiddleback spider.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton.