Conifers trees and shrubs in your landscape

If the gardener likes the looks of a blue spruce, they may want to plant a blue atlas cedar, which looks similar, and will better tolerate our growing conditions.

 Courtesy photo

The conifers or cone-bears as a group have a texture feature unique to landscape plants. They do not shed all their leaves or needles at one time and their branches are not bare in winter. The small-scale-like leaves of Arizona cypress and junipers or the long needles of pine give the homeowner a pleasing contrast to the more coarsely texture broadleaf.

Narrow-leafed or needled evergreens include plants such as pines, junipers, cedars, spruce, arborvitae and yews. Another name for this group of evergreens is “conifer”, because they are cone-bearing plants. In contrast, broadleaf evergreens have wide leaves with the veins in the leaf resembling nets.

Tags

Recommended for you