Conifers trees and shrubs in your landscape

The conifers or cone-bears as a group have a texture feature unique to landscape plants. They do not shed all their leaves or needles at one time and their branches are not bare in winter. The small-scale-like leaves of Arizona cypress and junipers or the long needles of pine give the homeowner a pleasing contrast to the more coarsely texture broadleaf.
Narrow-leafed or needled evergreens include plants such as pines, junipers, cedars, spruce, arborvitae and yews. Another name for this group of evergreens is “conifer”, because they are cone-bearing plants. In contrast, broadleaf evergreens have wide leaves with the veins in the leaf resembling nets.
Since conifers provide many of the large landscape specimens it is important to recognize the different plants.
Pines are plants that have long narrow leaves that are commonly called needles. The number of stiff needles present in a bundle and the size of the cone determine the species of pine. Two-needled pines that do well in Southwest Oklahoma are Austrian pine, Japanese black, pinyon pine and mugo pine (a short pine). Three-needle pines include loblolly pine and slash pine. There are some five-needle pines but are not adapted to this area.
Pines will not tolerate waterlogged conditions common in heavy clay soils. As we seen in the past, these pines cannot tolerate drought conditions. They will grow in many soil types and even in shallow soils, as long as the soil does not hold excessive moisture or get too dry.
Juniper leaves are shaped like an awl and usually very sharp to the touch. This characteristic is found in the juvenile forms of juniper; however, there are many species, which possess the awl-like foliage in youth and adults. Junipers are widely adapted to poor soil with medium drainage. If drainage is a question, then plant a juniper rather than a cedar or pine. Junipers range in size from creepers, growing only a few inches tall, to towering trees.
Eastern red cedar that grows wild in Oklahoma is not a true cedar but a juniper. This upright tree should not be planted in foundation plantings or closer to a corner than half the spread at maturity. Crowding can favor insect and disease problems.
Altus cedars have clusters of short needles while the incense cedar have leafy twigs somewhat flatten like arborvitae. Cedars will grow in any average soil with good internal soil drainage. The Altus cedar should be used carefully in the landscape because of its great height and spread at maturity. The incense cedar is a high-quality narrow-leaf evergreen which has a lot of landscape potential.
In Southwest Oklahoma in general, spruces do not do well in the landscape. Spruce trees like sites near water and protected from hot evening sun and drying winds. The soil has to be reality good with irrigated sandy loam the best. Spruce needles are square and pointed and grow around the stem. If the gardener likes the looks of a blue spruce, they may want to plant a blue atlas cedar, which looks similar, and will better tolerate our growing conditions.
The arborvitae scale-like foliage and twigs appear to have been pressed or flatten. Arborvitae and yew are the only coniferous evergreen that can be maintained as a sheared hedge. Arborvitae preferred rich, moist soils and responds vigorously to fertilizers. The oriental and eastern arborvitae do quite well in this area, however, the eastern arborvitae is preferred.
Many people are surprised to learn that yews are conifers. Yews have needles borne singly, spirally arranged on the stem. They can tolerate a moderate range of growing conditions as long as a moderate moisture supply is available. They will grow in full sun, but do better in shady locations.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.