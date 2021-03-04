Mother Nature has dwelt Oklahoma another winter blow this year. An ice storm in late October and now below zero temperatures with 6 to 12 inches of snow can cause damage to most plants. Unfortunately, homeowners won’t be able to know the full extent of winter damage until early spring when new growth begins.
Trees and shrubs were already suffering from broken and weaken limbs but now with below zero temperatures the plants have gotten a double hit. Leaves were not on the trees or many shrubs, so there shouldn’t be much damage there. When the leaves and stems begin to sprout, if freeze damage is there, it will first appear water-soaked, but soon become shriveled. The green leaves will turn to a reddish brown to dark brown color, or nearly black, depending on the species. Dead leaves or shoots will break off during the next two months.
As the tree comes out of dormancy new shoots will begin to grow from dormant buds. If those buds have freeze damage, they will fall off and secondary buds will become active almost immediately. Soon leaves will mask the early season damage. By mid-summer, only a trained observer is likely to notice the stubs of cold-killed spring shoots.
Damage related to when growth begins
The likelihood that a particular tree or shrub species or an individual within a species will be damaged by a spring freeze is related to the date their growth begins. Conifers like pine that break bud earliest are most likely to sustain damage. This damage will involve browning of 1-year-old needles or death to new growth. On the other hand, deciduous trees that begin growth earliest are damaged less frequently.
The damage that is visible now is on the evergreen shrubs that still have leaves attached. This includes boxwood, redtip photinia, holy, nandina, euonymus, pyracantha and many conifers. Again, it is too early to tell if these leaves and stem will survive, but if not, new leaves and stems will sprout from secondary buds.
Flower buds or flowers may be killed by cold or freezing temperatures. Many or all of them either fail to open or drop off. Cold injury occurs during the winter when temperatures drop below the lowest point that can be tolerated by the buds of that particular plant species.
Injuries that kill the sapwood or cambium, can lead to cankers, dieback and often wilting the next season. Decay fungi soon invade sapwood exposed by bark splitting or branch dieback. The best defense, after a tree is damaged by a freeze, is to keep it healthy.
Just wait and see
Again, the question is, “what should homeowners do to help trees, shrubs and perennials to recover from this second freeze?” In many cases, just wait and see.
Trees and shrubs are well adapted to survive for long periods of time in spite of numerous and often severe injuries. The majority of trees and shrubs will survive, recover and continue to provide the features we demand of them. Make sure that all broken limbs are trimmed back to a health limb. If a branch has broken off and leaves a jagged edge, trim that limb with a flush cut so healing can begin before diseases and insects enters the wound.
Perennials can be pruned, divided or replaced if necessary. The gardener will have to wait until the plants begins to grow this year’s growth to determine the extend of damage. Division should begin the normal time that these plants are divided.
These spring it will be critical that the plants get the best care possible. Even though our soils are saturated from rain and snow, it is important that we don’t let our plants suffer from lack of moisture. Fertilizing will be needed to give the plants enough nutrients to replace loss leaves, stems and roots.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton.