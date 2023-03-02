Weeds are showing up in unmaintained lawns at this time. March is the time for turf grass maintenance tasks to begin.
The green lawn that homeowners are experiencing now are either cool-seasoned turf grasses, weeds or green dye used by weed control specialists. On well-maintained lawns, it is probably too early to get out the lawn mowers and applying fertilizers.
Homeowners are probably experiencing some weeds in their turf grass. The best weed control for turf grass is good management. Proper mowing, irrigation, fertilization, cultivation and disease control will help ensure a thick, healthy lawn.
Using a pre-emergence herbicide in February/March will control most summer weeds while August/September application for winter weeds will prevent most weeds from germinating. For the most parts, broadleaf weeds can be control with contact herbicides like 2,4-D, dicamba, MCPP or combinations of the three (Weed-B-Gone). When applying these herbicides avoid getting too close to trees, shrubs and flowers because they can be harmed by the spray drift or even be absorbed by the roots from the soil.
Mowing the brown grass now will remove the dead, last year’s growth and allow the newly emerging grass a better chance of starting the food manufacturing process. The height for Bermuda grass should be cut about 1-1½ inch. Scalping the lawn will not benefit the grass enough to warrant the dust and wear and tear on the mower.
Thatch build-up can be a problem on high-maintained lawns, especially those that have improved turf varieties including the most common Bermuda turf grass U-3. Thatch is a buildup of stolon and rhizomes to a level that nutrients and water cannot penetrate to the soil. This is an excellent area to create an environment for diseases. To control thatch, run a dethatcher or vertical cutting mower over the area. These machines can be rented at many rental stores or hire a lawn care service
For new lawns, sod can be applied anytime. In about four weeks the soil temperatures should be warm enough to germinate the seed if that is the preferred method of reestablishment
The seedbed surface should be smooth without clods. A firm, weed free seedbed with enough loose soil to barely cover the seed or firm enough to lay sod is the best.
Bermuda grass sod provides an almost instant lawn but is the most expensive. Establishing by sodding allows the homeowner a better selection of Bermuda grass varieties, such as Astro, Tifgreen, Tifway, Common, Patriot and U-3. Sod is sold all over the state from sod farms. Choose the variety that is well adapted to the environmental conditions of Oklahoma and one that is suited to your planting site and interests.
Fertilization should be started in late April. In most lawns, nitrogen will be the key nutrient. Without a soil test, it is best to make one application of a complete fertilizer such as 10-20-10 or 15-15-15 to get enough phosphorous and potassium into the soil.
Turf grass needs about five pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet per season. This is usually applied at a rate of one pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet five times a year starting May 1 and ending Sept. 1. If a slow-release fertilizer is used, apply three times per year.
And as far as watering is concern, if rainfall is too scarce, apply enough water to wet the soil to a depth of 5 to 8 inches. Avoid light, frequent watering, which will encourage diseases and shallow rooting.
Excessive traffic on turf grass has a direct physical wear injury to the upper portion of the plant caused by trampling or crushing of tissue. Bermuda grass has the best wear tolerance of all turf grasses. Management practice that can increase tolerance to compaction is to mow the turf grass a little higher. Turf mowed higher tends to withstand traffic better because of the larger leaf area.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.