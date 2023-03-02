Turf grass

Weeds may be showing up in your lawn now.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Weeds are showing up in unmaintained lawns at this time. March is the time for turf grass maintenance tasks to begin.

The green lawn that homeowners are experiencing now are either cool-seasoned turf grasses, weeds or green dye used by weed control specialists. On well-maintained lawns, it is probably too early to get out the lawn mowers and applying fertilizers.

