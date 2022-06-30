Planting a tree according to the instructions gives the plant the right start. But training a tree by pruning shapes the tree thus preventing wind damage when the tree is mature.
There is a different between training and pruning. Most training is done during the growing season, whereas most pruning is done in the dormant season. Training consists of cutting branches at an early age to control growth in desirable directions. Pruning is removing broken, diseased, problem limbs that might interfere with a structure or be a hazarded to people.
Species determines training, pruning required
The tree species that are selected will determine the amount of training or pruning required. For example, most oaks and sycamores form strong branching habits with a minimum training effort. Fruit trees require considerable effort in the first three to five years after planting.
Before planting, study which tree form fits the landscape. Look in the neighborhood, at office buildings, at the arboretum at Cameron University and in publications. Then make your tree selection and prune to fit that tree shape.
If buying a very young tree, there is little advantage in selecting a branched tree. Very few young trees will have permanent branches at the time of purchase. However, the larger balled and burlap trees and spade-dug trees will have permanent branches so select those trees that have proper branch spacing.
When to train
Training begins two years after transplanting and continues through the first three to five years, and should be completed within eight to ten years. Following the training period, only maintenance pruning should be used such as dead, crisscross branches and poor growing branches.
Pruning with strength as the objective is the best way to avoid weak branches later on. Decide on the system of guidance or training to follow based on the tree species habit of growth. For instance, most oak and sycamore develop a central leader form of growth. Elm and maple trees will always fork somewhere in the main trunk to develop the modified leader. The modified leader is the most desirable system for fruit trees doubling as yard trees.
If possible, the first branches should point into the prevailing wind. Major shade trees (red oak) should be 18 to 24 inches apart and spiral around the trunk. Branches of smaller trees (red bud) should be 8 to 12 inches apart and spiral around the trunk. Five to nine major scaffold branches are normally selected for shade trees.
The tip of the main trunk of a young tree should not be cut back. Heading back, as is often practiced, is not beneficial to most trees and often results in undesirable forks in the main trunk. This is especially true of species that fork, such as elm and maple. Side branches can be shortened at planting if desired.
“V” forks
Narrow “V” forks in the main trunk of many tree species will split and destroy it at maturity or during storms. Narrow “V” forks low on the trunk should be removed as soon as they are observed. However, if your tree is four to seven years old or older, your best choices are no longer available. Remove one or more of the branches that form narrow forks with the trunk or central leader. The remaining branch may need to be staked to a vertical position.
During the training years, frequent inspections must be made to control growth in desirable directions. The more vigorous the tree species, the closer attention should be paid to the growth of the tree. At the end of the season after the first frost, inspect the tree and make necessary corrective cuts.
Remember, never remove more than one-third of the branches during any one year. Doing so will weaken the tree and open it up to climatic, disease and insect damage.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.