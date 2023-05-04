Whether it is love of its beautiful colors or its diverse forms, the rose is one of the greatest flowers to grace our gardens. However, high moisture and cooler than normal temperatures will bring many diseases that can affect roses.
Controlling diseases is an important part of any rose maintenance program. Using resistant varieties is the best disease control measure. Frequent applications of fungicides are required on most varieties in Oklahoma to prevent fungal diseases
Although some varieties are less susceptible to diseases, there are none that are resistant to all diseases. Blackspot, rose rosette virus, powdery mildew, crown gall, and rose mosaic virus are the major disease problems in Oklahoma.
One disease is becoming a big problem in Southwest Oklahoma called rose rosette disease. This disease is a viral disease specific to the multiflora rose family; however, other rose varieties will often exhibit certain characteristics of this disease.
The disease is sometimes called witches’ broom because of the way it causes new shoots to grow straight up and close together in a broom-shaped cluster. The plant’s leaves will turn red in an irregular pattern. Eventually the leaves and stems will become deformed and brittle. Many deep red, succulent new shoots will suddenly emerge. The stems and leaves will soon turn brown and die still exhibiting the rosette form but with many thorns.
There is no control other than digging up the bush and removing it from the garden. If the infected plant remains in the garden, the risk of spreading the virus to other roses is greatly increased. Don’t plant another rose in or near the location of infestation for several years.
Blackspot will attack most roses and is characterized by nearly black spots on the leaves. Yellowing often occurs over the entire leaf but it may develop only around the spots. When plants are badly infected, leaves drop off prematurely and canes may become completely defoliated.
Control begins by removing any infected leaves during the season. Pruning out old and diseased canes will help keep the diseases from overwintering. Apply a fungicide when disease symptoms first appear and repeat periodically according to instructions on the label.
Powdery mildew may be cause by both dry climate as well as humid climate. It develops on a wide range of temperatures. The disease produces a powdery, whitish coating on the leaves.
Generally, the most favorable conditions for powdery mildew infection are when daytime temperatures of nearly 80 degrees and relative humidity of 40-70% and nighttime temperatures of 60 degrees and a relative humidity of 97-100%. When these conditions exist, apply a fungicide.
For chemical control use a fungicide such as Fung-Away Fungicide, Safer Garden Fungicide, Powdery Mildew Killer, Ortho Rose Pride or lime sulfur when the disease first appears on the rose.
Rose mosaic virus shows up as yellow streaks along the midribs of the leaflets and localized distortion. At times there are ring, oakleaf and watermark patterns on the leaves. There is a yellow strain of this virus that makes brighter and lighter yellow patterns. There is no known cure; just be sure to buy only healthy plants.
Several fungal stem cankers are found on roses. Cankers usually appear as dead areas on canes and vary in color from light tan to a dark purplish brown. The disease enter healthily canes through wounds. Once the fungal pathogen has entered the plant, the canker may grow and eventually girdle the stem causing dieback of the cane. If the canker reaches the crown, it may destroy other canes or the entire plant.
Controls consist of avoiding injury when cultivating, transplanting and pruning and pruning out all infested plant parts. A good blackspot fungicide spray program will aid in preventing most cankers.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.