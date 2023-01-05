Whether or not a homeowner is interested in a new landscape design or renovating an existing one, there are basic design plans to follow. The number of resources available for creating the ideal landscape is enormous, each presenting their ideal of the perfect landscape. One thing is for sure, most landscape designs start with the basic principles of designing.
Principles of design refers to standards by which designs are created, measured, discussed and evaluated. There are six principles that landscapers use when designing landscapes: balance, focalization of interest, simplicity, rhythm and line, proportion, and unity.
Balance is a state of being as well as seeing. We are physically uncomfortable when we are off balance whereas we are appreciated of and comfortable in landscape settings that are visually balance. Balance can be symmetrical, one side of the design is a reflective mirror image of the opposite side; asymmetric, there are two sides to observe and explore; proximal/distal, same as asymmetric but carries it further with adding depth in the field of vision.
Anything that is designed well has a focal point, one place that within the design where the viewer’s eye is first attracted. Focal points can be created using plants, hardscape items, architectural elements, color, movement, texture or a combination of these features.
As with the principle of balance, simplicity seeks to make the viewer feel comfortable within the landscape. The provision for simplicity is the elimination of unnecessary change. Each time there is a change of shape or color, bedline, direction, to many garden ornaments, too many different kinds of furniture, too many walls or paving material, complexity is introduced. Unfortunately, there is no magic number establishing a threshold that tells when to stop. Probably a good rule is “less is more.”
When something repeats enough with a standard interval between repetitions, a rhythm is established in the landscape design. Usually, the interval is measured space. An example is in a typical residential landscape. The strongest and most dominate lines are the lines of the house. Many landscape designers will repeat the lines and angles of the house with the lines and angles of the landscape materials. In other situations, the designer may choose to repeat the lines of some other visually powerful item, such as a swimming pool, driveway or patio.
One of the most well-known line plantings is the foundation planting. It was first introduced when houses were built on high, unattractive foundation. The design was used to screen the foundation. The foundation planting includes the entryway and as much focus attention to the front door of the residence as possible. When using the foundation planting, the plants should reach outward from the end of the building, not stopping just because the building has ended.
Proportion is concern with the size relationship between all the features of the landscape.
That includes both the vertical and horizontal relationships as well as space relationships. Much of our perception of vertical proportion is influence by the height of the viewer’s eye level which varies between standing, seated and reclining. The concern for proportion extends to building size, lot size, plant size, the relationship between the area of mass and void and the user of the landscape.
Once all the other five principles have been applied properly, the principle of unity is the easiest to measure. A unified design is one in which all of the separate parts contribute to the creation of the total design. The color schemes and textures support each other rather than demanding individual attention. Each component of the design, whether it is the plant material, the shape of the planting beds, the use of paving material, the color selection, the lighting plan or any other component of the outdoor rooms within a landscaping is obligated to be a part of the whole landscape.
