The principles of landscape design for your yard

The foundation planting includes the entryway and as much focus attention to the front door of the residence as possible.

 Courtesy photo

Whether or not a homeowner is interested in a new landscape design or renovating an existing one, there are basic design plans to follow. The number of resources available for creating the ideal landscape is enormous, each presenting their ideal of the perfect landscape. One thing is for sure, most landscape designs start with the basic principles of designing.

Principles of design refers to standards by which designs are created, measured, discussed and evaluated. There are six principles that landscapers use when designing landscapes: balance, focalization of interest, simplicity, rhythm and line, proportion, and unity.