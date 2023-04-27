Studying plants in the environment can be the key to successful gardening. Plants are not passive creatures, but quite dynamic on how they react to the environment they are in.

For example, when an insect begins to feed on a leaf of a walnut trees the plant will respond by increasing the leaf’s concentration of acids and other substance distasteful to most bugs. As soon as the bug starts chewing anywhere on the plant, it gets a mouth of a distasteful leaf. Furthermore, the defense response goes beyond this one tree to other trees in the grove even before any insect has even taken so much as a nibble.

