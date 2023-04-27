Studying plants in the environment can be the key to successful gardening. Plants are not passive creatures, but quite dynamic on how they react to the environment they are in.
For example, when an insect begins to feed on a leaf of a walnut trees the plant will respond by increasing the leaf’s concentration of acids and other substance distasteful to most bugs. As soon as the bug starts chewing anywhere on the plant, it gets a mouth of a distasteful leaf. Furthermore, the defense response goes beyond this one tree to other trees in the grove even before any insect has even taken so much as a nibble.
A garden is a fascinating interplay of plants and soil, roots and microorganisms with each dependent on the others. Plants rely on the soil to supply nutrients and moisture and the soil depends on decomposed plants for much of its fertility and structure. When one is deficient, then it must be replaced. That is where adding organic matter to the soil or adding top soil to poor soil can help plants grow more efficiently.
Plants have childhoods, just as people do, and like people, juvenile plants look a bit different from their counterparts. Yet the difference between juvenile and adult extends beyond mere appearance. Studies have shown that that the ability of a plant to form the roots produced by cuttings decrease with age. As a general rule cuttings taken from juvenile plants root easily than those from adult plants.
Fast growth is not a good criterion for selecting a shade tree. Most fast-growing trees have a large list of serious problems, including insects, diseases, invasive roots and weak, brittle wood.
Many woody plants, such as spirea and lilac, produce crowns with multiple stems that can be successful divided. Dividing the crowns can produce other plants and is essential for healthy growth. As the plant grows, the plant becomes so packed together that none of them can collect adequate moisture and nutrients.
There are two secrets to successful transplanting bare root divisions: Water and loosen the earth around the plant and the new planting bed before you dig the plant. Then work fast and never take time to trim unbroken roots. The portion of the root that absorbs moisture is the root hairs. These minute structures at the very end of the roots die quickly once exposed to air. The less time the plant is out of the soil, the better.
Plant the seed at the right depth is important in the viability of the young seedling. Most seeds are like little vehicles that come with a full tank of gas. The energy stored in a seed is designed to last until the seedling pokes into the sunlight and begins to produce energy for photosynthesis. If the emerging seedling has to travel through too much soil before it reaches the light, or if the temperature or moisture conditions slow its growth, it becomes stressed and survival is lowered.
Plants should be acclimated to their environment slowly. Harding is any process that acclimates plants to a new environment. This acclimatization produces changes in the internal aspects of the plant that manifest as a toughening of plant tissues. Hardening allows the plant to adjust to a more challenging environment by slowing its metabolism. This process involves reducing the amount of moisture available to the plant while exposing the plant tissue to colder temperatures.
Many flowering plants benefit from pinching, especially those plants that need encouragement to branch that are tall, straight types that do not do so naturally. Pinching is simply the removal of the growing tip of a plant. When the growing tip is removed, the buds along the stem break out and grow into new branches, thus producing a bushier plant.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.