Planting a tree starts with digging a $200 hole to plant a $100 tree in. Unfortunately planting trees in clay or poorly drained soils can make establishment very difficult. Through proper planting most trees can become established and survival.

Planting begins with the right selection of trees adapted to the site and climate. For example, blue spruce will not grow well here because of our extreme weather whereas an atlas cedar grows quite well. For information on the right species for this area, contact the county OSU Extension center, local nurseries, and observe other areas of the city that have mature trees.