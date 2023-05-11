Flower bed border

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

A mixed border, containing shrubs, perennials, bulbs, annuals and ornamental grasses, is one of the delights of any garden. With such a diversity of plants the border garden offers the greatest possible variety of color, contour, texture, season of interest and design.

The first step in planning the plants for an all-season, mixed border is to select key plants for line, mass, color and dependability. Line is the silhouette or outline of a plant mass and its shape or denseness and dependability refers to its ability to remain attractive with minimum of maintenance.