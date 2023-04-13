Nothing is more inviting than to see butterflies, moths and skippers flying around a garden. By providing the carbohydrate-rich food they need for their everlasting journey, food for their larvae, and the right shelter, butterflies and other lepidoptera insects may visit a garden long enough to give the gardener a chance to enjoy their beauty.
But because butterflies are flyers, it is not always possible to create a permanent home for them. Several key elements must be provided in the construction of a garden in which to draw butterflies and moths. Growing nectar plants is the first essential component. These plants are the primary food source for the adults, and without these nectar plants, the garden will not attract any butterflies.
Annuals are great butterfly plants because they bloom continuously throughout the season providing a steady supply of nectar. Butterflies also visit perennial plants, such as coneflower, lilac, butterfly weed and asters, on a regular basis. Most plants in the herb family such as dill, fennel, parsley and chives, are also good nectar sources for butterflies
Plants for butterflies should be planted in large groups according to color. Butterflies recognize the blooms more quickly this way. Also, it is wise to select plants that bloom over several seasons, so that a food source is provided over a longer period of time. These long season plants also increase the feeding time of the butterflies, thus increasing the viewing time for the gardener.
When planting nectar plants, provide plants of different height. Not only will the garden look more organized, but it will give both the gardener and the butterflies a wider visual picture of the colorful blossoms.
The second essential component for a butterfly garden is to provide plants for the butterfly larvae. This will also keep the adults in the area. Keep in mind, however, that the larvae do not feed on the same plants as adults. The gardener has to also provide appropriate vegetation for females to lay their eggs. This is an excellent way to incorporate additional native plants into the landscape.
Butterfly caterpillars have a limited host range. Most caterpillars feed on leaves, although some develop on the reproductive parts of flowers and seeds. Caterpillar food includes snapdragons, milkweed, daisy, hollyhock, nettles, lilac and trees such as willow, elm, popular, birch, hackberry, cherry, and tulip tree. Incorporating native plants into the design is desirable because most caterpillars feed on native plants first.
In order to have a successful butterfly garden, the area selected must be in a sunny location. This is good for both the plants and the butterflies. Most blooming plants need exposure to lots of sun to undergo enough food manufacturing to maintain nectar output. Also, butterflies need an open sheltered area for basking in the sun in order to raise their body temperature high enough to fly.
Shelter is another essential ingredient for the garden. Taller plants and delicate butterflies need protection from strong gusty winds. Cooling winds lower the body temperature of butterflies and limit blooming time of flowering plants.
Shelters can be wind breaks in the form of deciduous plants, conifers and even heat absorbing rock fences. Flowering vines planted on fences can serve a dual role as both shelter and food source when species such as blackberries and Japanese honeysuckle are incorporated into the landscape. Regardless of the type of shelter used, it should be located on the north and west sides of your garden to block the colder winds.
When trying to attract butterflies to the garden, the broad-scale use of pesticides should be avoided. Additionally, avoid bug-zappers products because they will mainly attract and destroy the male butterflies.
Many seed catalogues will sell larvae for starting butterflies in a garden. Remember butterflies are transience and will move on if food supplies are diminished.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.