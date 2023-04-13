Butterflies in the garden

Nothing is more inviting than to see butterflies, moths and skippers flying around a garden. By providing the carbohydrate-rich food they need for their everlasting journey, food for their larvae, and the right shelter, butterflies and other lepidoptera insects may visit a garden long enough to give the gardener a chance to enjoy their beauty.

But because butterflies are flyers, it is not always possible to create a permanent home for them. Several key elements must be provided in the construction of a garden in which to draw butterflies and moths. Growing nectar plants is the first essential component. These plants are the primary food source for the adults, and without these nectar plants, the garden will not attract any butterflies.

