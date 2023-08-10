Growing orchids in your landscape

Epiphytic (plant that grows on another plant) orchids form a very large number of those grown by enthusiasts. These orchids make their home in branches of trees. They are not parasites but lodgers. They take their nourishment from substances dissolved from rainwater and debris accumulated around their roots.

An old plant that is becoming more popular in indoor and outdoor settings are orchids. Orchids are exotic and diverse plants that can brighten any home with their spectacular blooms and colors.

In the orchid family there are some 750 genera, nearly 20,000 species and many more hybrids. Their exotic blooms and intriguing habit make them very desirable ornamental plants, mostly for indoor displays.

