Epiphytic (plant that grows on another plant) orchids form a very large number of those grown by enthusiasts. These orchids make their home in branches of trees. They are not parasites but lodgers. They take their nourishment from substances dissolved from rainwater and debris accumulated around their roots.
An old plant that is becoming more popular in indoor and outdoor settings are orchids. Orchids are exotic and diverse plants that can brighten any home with their spectacular blooms and colors.
In the orchid family there are some 750 genera, nearly 20,000 species and many more hybrids. Their exotic blooms and intriguing habit make them very desirable ornamental plants, mostly for indoor displays.
When choosing which to grow, consider the condition and care that must be provided. Some orchids have fairly rigorous demands for growing conditions; however, many hybrids are bred for ease of cultivation and can be successfully grown and propagated at home.
If the gardener is a beginner, it is best to obtain plants from a specialist orchid nursery where they have enjoyed an ideal environment and not suffered any setbacks. Specialist are also a valuable source of advice on suitable species for the condition of the home.
Hybrid orchids are generally the easiest to grow, being themselves bred partly for vigor and ease of care. The other species thrive best in environments similar to those in which they grow naturally, and these conditions are not always easy to duplicate.
Epiphytic (plant that grows on another plant) orchids form a very large number of those grown by enthusiasts. These orchids make their home in branches of trees. They are not parasites but lodgers. They take their nourishment from substances dissolved from rainwater and debris accumulated around their roots.
The unusual structure and growth habit of epiphytic orchids give them a reputation for being very delicate and therefore difficult to grow. With knowledge of a few guidelines and careful preparation, orchids can be grown with little difficulties.
Orchid potting mixes must drain very freely, not allowing the roots to remain wet. Chopped pine or fir bark mixtures make an excellent potting medium, with some additions to keep the air flowing through the mixture thus prevent it from souring. A suitable mix is 3-parts medium-grade bark, 1-part coarse grit or perlite, 1-part charcoal pieces and 1-part broken dry leave or shredded coconut fiber or peat. A wide range of specialized mixes can usually be obtained from orchid nurseries.
Many orchids are sturdy enough not to need support. Others require careful staking to look their best, particularly those with long flowering stems that carry many blooms. Use upright stakes or stout wire to which the stems may be tied but are inconspicuous as possible.
For successful cultivation of orchids, it is vital to provide their required care, which varies according to the species. While hardy terrestrial species do well in the rock garden, others may be grown in unheated to slightly heated room. A greenhouse with a minimum night temperature in winter of 50 degrees fahrenheit is suitable for a large number of different orchids.
Watering and humidity are the most important factor in orchid cultivation. Watering should be frequent enough to avoid drying out, but not so frequent that the potting mix becomes soggy. Usually once or twice a week for most of the year is sufficient. Make sure when water is poured into a pot that the water flows through the bottom and not stay in the pot. Rainwater is usually recommended, but drinkable tap water is safe.
During the growing season, orchids need a high level of humidity. This is achieved by damping down the orchid area by spraying water over the mixture and on the staging between the plants. Again, do this early in the morning. This daily damping down may be discontinued when the natural conditions are cold and damp.
Since modern orchid mixes contain little nutrients, orchids will need feeding during their growing season. Any liquid commercial, general-purpose fertilizers for pot plants may be used. Feed the orchids once every three weeks from spring to fall and once every six weeks during the winter.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.