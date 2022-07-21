This year, Oklahoma has experienced a dry, hot, summer which favors grasshopper survival. Grasshoppers can be devastating to farmers and ranchers, likewise, when they move into our gardens, landscape plants, lawns and flower beds they can be just as devastating.
There are about 150 species of grasshoppers in Oklahoma, but 90 percent of the damage to crops, gardens, trees and shrubs is caused by only five species. Few, if any other species of insect cause greater direct loss to trees, shrubs, flowers, lawn and crops, than the grasshopper. They are usually found in great numbers and are most destructive in grasslands with an annual rainfall of less than 25 inches.
The term locust is most frequently applied to migratory forms of grasshoppers. This term is used because the large grasshoppers usually migrate from their breeding grounds (grassy fields and roadsides) to more succulent vegetation (gardens and landscape).
Predicting a grasshopper outbreak is difficult, because of the widely varying conditions that are experience in spring which can be a critical time for grasshopper survival. A mild winter doesn’t help matters either because many of the adults can survive over winter and start again feeding in the spring.
Grasshoppers are easy to identify by their long bodies, strong jumping legs and vertical, elongated face. Compare to other insects, the economically importance of grasshopper is relatively large, with adults ranging in length from 1 to 2 inches or more. Adult grasshoppers can be distinguished from nymphs by their fully developed and functional wings.
Grasshoppers generally have only one generation per year. Eggs are deposited in the soil, in both agricultural and non-agricultural lands in late summer and early fall. Grasshopper eggs hatch normally begins in late April and early May. Peak hatch occurs about mid-June and is usually finished by late June. Cool, dry springs may delay the egg hatch period, extending it into July.
Grasshoppers feed on a wide variety of plants. Nevertheless, in outbreak years some plants may be favored over others. This information can be useful, since it is difficult to treat all plants in some large landscapes. Some of the plants that are highly favored by grasshoppers include butterfly bush, holly, Elaeagnus, liriopes, lavender and most vegetables. Other preferred plants include althea, amaryllis, cannas, laurel cherry, chrysanthemum, coreopsis, daylily, peach, photinia, privet, rose, salvia and wisteria.
Some plants that were observed to be less preferred include Artemisia, aster, pygmy barberry, dwarf burning bush, coralberry, crape myrtle, perennial dianthus, euonymus, forsythia, grape, jasmine, juniper, lantana, moss rose, nandina, passion vine, petunia, pine, purslane, spirea, perennial verbena and yaupon holly.
Grasshoppers are the most difficult insect to control because they are highly mobile. Adult grasshoppers are tolerant of low doses of many insecticides and can be difficult to kill. Even lethal doses of insecticides, once ingested or contacted by the grasshopper, rarely kill immediately, thus allowing the grasshopper to continue to damage plants. The nymph stage of development or early into the season is the best time to kill grasshoppers.
Because adult grasshopper is extremely mobile, re-infestation can occur as long as a suitable food source is present in the landscape. During grasshopper outbreaks, some damage is certain.
The most effective insecticides include Ready-to-Use Houseplant and Garden Spray, Orthene and the NOLO Bait, Semaspore. Another effective product is permethrin. To protect plants from grasshoppers the gardener must reapply every 5 days for maximum effectiveness.
Exceptional valuable plants can be covered with a floating plant cover to provide a barrier for grasshoppers. Floating plant covers are specially designed fabrics that allow airflow and sunlight to penetrate when placed over the plant. Organic garden supply stores and mail order supply houses are more likely to carry these products than discount stores and retail nurseries.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.