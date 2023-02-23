Climbing rosebush

Climbing rose bushes will add charm to the landscape.

 Courtesy MetroCreative

The more a homeowner knows about gardening the more successful the garden. Here are some of the tips I have used over the years:

Don’t plant trees or shrubs with known problems, whether these are insects, diseases or bad growth habits such as trashy leaf and stem drop. Use plant types that are adapted to this area.

