The more a homeowner knows about gardening the more successful the garden. Here are some of the tips I have used over the years:
Don’t plant trees or shrubs with known problems, whether these are insects, diseases or bad growth habits such as trashy leaf and stem drop. Use plant types that are adapted to this area.
Many ornamental grasses can grow for several years without needing division. Their low-maintenance characteristics are one reason these grasses are so popular. If a clump of ornamental grass begins to die out in the center, it is time to divide. Early spring is the best time to divide.
Planting plants under a tree is always a tricky situation. If the tree is planted in the bed, the roots will not be damaged as much as if the planting bed is placed around the tree. If the latter, do not work up the whole area, but plant in pockets among the root so they are disturbed as little as possible. Use only shade loving plants.
Growing hardy bamboo or even the dumb cane as a living fence may seem like a good idea, but both have no respect for property lines. To keep bamboo and dumb cane in check, two to three times a year use a sharp spade to slice off the new shoots that appear. If these plants are used, install a concrete or fabric barrier at 18 inches deep and 12 inches wide.
For a different look in the garden try using climbing roses. They do need something to climb on but that can add to the charm of the garden. After the roses have been planted the fun begins. They can be tied to a fan trellis, square trellis, round trellis or follow the contour of a wall, building or tree. Some climbing roses bloom only on second-year stems so don’t be disappointed the first year after planting.
Homeowners who catch their lawn clippings and send them to a landfill are wasting a good mulch for flowerbeds. Making a compost pile adding grass clippings, pruning debris, vegetable leftovers, coffee grinds or any other dead organic matter will produce a great compost for flower and vegetable gardens. Clippings, without weed seeds, make a tan or straw-colored mulch which create a beautiful backdrop for red, blue purple and yellow flowers.
Large dogs in a backyard can stomp grass out in areas near the back door and along fence lines. The only way to fix the trample grass is to loosen up the packed soil by tilling and/or spading the area and adding some compost. Then the area can be reseeded. Keep the area closed off by using a temporary fencing at least until the grass has to be mowed the first time.
When transplanting plants out of the garden, water the plants the night before they are moved. Insert stakes close to the stems and gather them into a tight, but not stalk-breaking cluster. Dig a wide hole starting at the plants drip line then angle in and under the roots. Take hold of the root ball, not the stems, to slide the plant out of the hole onto a tarp. Once the plant has been dug, cover the roots with wet burlap or place in a container until planting time.
The best way to amend soil in an existing established garden is by topdressing the bed with an inch or two of compost or potting soil each season. The compost will break down, improving soil structure and fertility. Do not put more than three inches of compost per season because too much compost can damage roots.
Water trees during the fall, winter and spring as well as summer. Their roots stay active all year even though there is no foliage on top.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.