Gardening in the shade

Shade gardening presents a new world of possibilities such as purples and pinks of coleus.

 Courtesy photo

Knowing the amount of sun or shade required by a plant is a key element in growing plants successfully. Even when the gardener narrows the selection of plants to those that preferred shade it is important to determine the degree of shade required. This also applies to those plants that may not actually prefer shade but will tolerate it.

Areas of shade in the garden beneath tree canopies, hedges or large shrubs receive the same sort of light as in a natural woodland and may be suited for plants that enjoy the same environment. By learning the special needs of shade-loving plants, gardeners can create a cool, attractive haven to enjoy on many hot summer days.

