Don’t give up on that garden yet. Some of the best-quality garden vegetables in Oklahoma are produced during the fall season.
Fall vegetables are those vegetables you plant in the late summer to early fall months for a fall harvest. These plants generally reach maturity in a short period of time, allowing them to produce vegetables before frost sets in.
Although many vegetables grow and mature well into the fall, most need to be started before the nights turn cold. In Oklahoma, the fall garden must be started in late July or early August. Even though the daytime temperatures remain high, evening temperatures will start to fall and length of day light decreasing.
Some crops are easily grown when seeds are started early in a greenhouse or in an indoors container, and then transplanted to the garden in the fall. Growing seedling plants under partial shade and with insect protection is more successful than seeding directly into the garden.
Fall vegetable plants can be ordered through the many mail-order catalogs in their fall gardening section. Fall planting seeds can still be bought locally, but if selection is limited, try the mail-ordered company. Many of the retail nurseries will have leftover plants from this spring crop or have a new crop of starter plants.
The selection of vegetables will be influenced by what is presently in the garden and producing and crops adapted to fall production. Tender vegetables that can be planted this fall but should be harvested before frost are bean (pole, bush, Lima), cucumber, summer and winter squash and pumpkin. Semi-hardy vegetables that can continue to grow and be harvested after a frost include beets, cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kohlrabi, collards, carrots, Irish potato, leaf lettuce, radish, spinach and turnip.
Some crops that were planted in the spring garden that can be continued in production are tomato, okra, pepper, sweet potato, cowpea and New Zealand spinach. These vegetables can produce excellent yields in the late fall season if they are properly cared for. This includes pruning over size plants, fertilizing, watering, mulching or cultivating.
For fall vegetables, the best way to determine a planting date is to first determine the desired harvest date, then count back the number of days that are required between planting and harvest. The number of days can often be found on the seed package. For most fall vegetables, the number of days between planting and harvesting is about 70 to 80 days, but it will vary with temperatures and the crop.
If the garden has been taking care of, like, keeping weeds out, removing diseased and spent plants, the garden won’t need much preparation. But like most gardener the garden has gotten away from them so it can use some attention. If this will be the second planting of the same vegetables, rotate the crops as best as possible.
Since climatic conditions in August involve high soil temperature, high light intensity and rapid drying of soil, achieving a full stand of plants requires special treatments. In order to achieve proper temperature and adequate moisture, either apply mulch over the rows following planting or use a material such as shade cloth to shade the rows. White shade cloth that removes 30 to 50 percent of the sunlight can do wonders in helping tender plants become established under hot, dry conditions.
Lots of watering is needed to aid seed germination and plant growth. Not only does this provide water to a plant that has a limited root system, but also moist soils do not get as hot in the daytime as do dry soils. This is partly because evaporation helps to cool the soil and because more energy is required to raise the temperature of moist soil than is required to raise the temperature of dry soil.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.