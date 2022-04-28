Once the trees are planted and the lawn is growing, it is time to add color to the landscape. Color is considered the artwork in any landscaping design. For most gardeners it’s the whole reason for installing flower beds.
When gardeners are thinking about color they are usually thinking about flowers. However, don’t forget the other sources of colors such as leaves, bark, branches, seeds and fruits.
Green is the foundation color for all landscaping. The more the gardener departs from the plain old basic green, the more dramatic the impact is on the landscape. Everything else is additional effect in the landscape design. As the landscape develops, the color can be incorporated to draw attention to a focal point.
The garden does not have to have acres and acres of color. Small pockets of color, strategically placed, can serve the color need with little effort.
If the best possible show of color is desired, plant a single or maybe two colors per bed. Landscapers refer to it as “color massing” to achieve a great look in the landscape. Small 5-foot beds of one color make more of an impact than a 25-foot bed of mixed colors.
Many gardeners want to get the most of their colors. A good “rule-of-thumb” is warm colors advance and cool colors recede. Bright colors like yellow, white, orange and red advance visually in the landscape. Use them when you want impact from a distance. Let them make a larger area seem smaller.
Cool colors like green, purple, blue and dark red appear more distant. Use them near entries and around patios. They will create a feeling of openness and space.
Plant colors can complement one another or contrast one another. There are color wheels available to help the gardener know which colors complement and which colors contrast each other. Luckily, that doesn’t mean that the gardener should purposely plant an artist palette. It just means that the gardener doesn’t have to worry about clashes and conflicts.
Then there are those gardeners who just plant to their own taste. They use colors that they enjoy, not what is necessarily shown in a color picture.
The landscape should be designed to have color year around. Color in the spring is usually not a challenge. Flowering shrubs, trees, vines, annuals and perennials are everywhere and easily grown. A good mixture of fall, spring, late summer and winter colors and shapes strategically placed will create an interesting effect in any landscape year around.
The hot colors of fall are the opposite of spring’s cool tones. The ruby red, burnt orange, burnished gold and canary yellow typical of the fall season derive more from the foliage of deciduous plants than from flowers. Because of the brilliant colors and sheer volume of leaves, fall foliage defines the season.
Fall, however, does have its own flowers, such as mums, dianthus, and the cabbage family, but the fiery foliage of maple, oak and birch comes to mind first when we think of a fall scene. These flaming foliage colors seem hot and vibrant, intense and exciting after the overwhelming greenness of late summer.
The challenge is to have color in the hot summer months and the winter months. Nurseries usually offer flowering plants in larger 4- through 12-inch pots, to be planted in the garden during the late summer season. Once a particular flower finishes its primal bloom, they can quickly be replaced with the larger sized seasonal colors.
The winter months are the biggest challenge. The gardener can plant the late winter and early spring plants such as pansies and cabbage family and get some color. Most colors, however, will come from berries, twigs and bark of trees and shrubs. They won’t be the vibrant colors of fall and spring but they will provide some color.
