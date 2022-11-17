Cold frames and hotbeds can extends the growing season

The cold frame is generally a wooden frame box with the back side higher than the front. This gives the top a slope to capture the most sunlight and allow for rain runoff. The sloped top, attached by hinges, is made of window sash, storm windows or a frame covered with polyethylene film.

 Courtesy photo

Gardeners who want to extend the growing season can do so with cold frames and hotbeds. These structures can provide a place for starting seeds, toughening-up greenhouse-raised transplants and growing an early or late crop of vegetables.

The environment is very important when using plant growing structures. Environmental control equipment such as heaters, coolers, ventilation fans and thermostats are helpful, but not necessary to maintain the appropriate temperature conditions. Light and water are essential for plants growing and must be supplied in a suitable way.