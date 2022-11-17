Cold frames and hotbeds can extends the growing season

The cold frame is generally a wooden frame box with the back side higher than the front. This gives the top a slope to capture the most sunlight and allow for rain runoff. The sloped top, attached by hinges, is made of window sash, storm windows or a frame covered with polyethylene film.
Gardeners who want to extend the growing season can do so with cold frames and hotbeds. These structures can provide a place for starting seeds, toughening-up greenhouse-raised transplants and growing an early or late crop of vegetables.
The environment is very important when using plant growing structures. Environmental control equipment such as heaters, coolers, ventilation fans and thermostats are helpful, but not necessary to maintain the appropriate temperature conditions. Light and water are essential for plants growing and must be supplied in a suitable way.
A sunny well-drained location with wind protection is ideal. A location near the south side of the house is good if it is close to water and electricity. Gardeners will appreciate it close to the house when frequent attention is needed during the winter.
Good construction of the frame will conserve the soil heat at night. Make the joints as tight as possible. Soil can be banked around the sides to keep it warmer. The wooden parts should be painted with a primer and one or two coats of white paint to reflect the light. Treated lumber is safe near plants and can be used as added protection. Creosote treated lumber is toxic to plants and should not be used.
A convenient size may be a 3 by 6-foot cold frame or hotbed that can give plenty of room for young tomatoes, pepper, cabbage, onion and other plants to grow. Height of the frame can be 12 inches in front and 18 inches in the back. Length is determined by the size of materials used on the top and sides.
Heat for the cold frame comes from the sun that warms the soil and air. At night, the heat is slowly lost through the cover. The temperature must be controlled during the day so it does not get too high for the plants. The cover can be raised by hand to permit ventilation or a small ventilation fan, controlled by a thermostat, can be installed.
Cool-season crops, such as cabbage, cauliflower and lettuce can stand a day temperature of 60 to 65 degrees. Warm-season crops, such as eggplant, peppers, tomatoes and melons, do better at 65-to-70-degree day temperatures. The night air temperature can be 5 to 10 degrees lower with good results.
The hotbed is different than cold frame because it is heated by an electrical cable placed under the soil. In our area of Southwest Oklahoma, 10 watts per square foot should be adequate.
The hotbed differs by having a source of heat to warm the soil and in colder climates, to warm the air. To put it simply, hot beds gardening is the principle of heating the growing medium to a temperature that allows for germination and flourishing of whatever they are attempting to grow This heat can be produced by hot air, hot water or electrical cables
Lay the heating cable on the ground, 6 inches below the intended planting surface. Carefully spread the cable so it is uniformly spaced on the bottom. Cover the cable with 2 inches of soil or sand, then place 1/2-inch mesh hardware cloth across the surface of sand to protect the cable from gardening tools. Add an additional 4-inch layer of soil or soil mixture on top of the wire mesh for growing the plants.
Water is very important to hotbeds and cold frames. Try to keep the bed moist but not soaked. Apply water in the morning so the plant foliage can dry by evening to reduce diseases.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.